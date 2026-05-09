Newly released US government records on UFOs have revealed an FBI memo describing witnesses who claimed to see 'three and a half to 4 feet tall' humanoid figures in 'space suits and helmets' during mysterious encounters in the mid-1960s. The account appears in a cache of declassified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena commissioned under Donald Trump and published online on Friday, adding fresh fuel to long‑standing speculation about 4ft aliens and official secrecy.

The release comprises 162 documents, photographs and video clips drawn from the FBI, the US State Department and NASA mission archives, all collated as part of a wider government review of UFO or UAP material. While much of it is dry paperwork, one thread stands out: an internal FBI memorandum scrutinising a then-controversial 1966 book, Flying Saucers – Serious Business, by American broadcaster and UFO writer Frank Edwards.

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New bombshell from the first batch of files: Apollo 17 footage that was buried for decades.



Astronauts captured bright particles and jagged, angular fragments tumbling past the spacecraft:

“There are big ones on my window… looks like the… pic.twitter.com/pH8OuR9bmE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2026

Declassified Files Revive 4ft Aliens Claims

According to the memo, Edwards' book assembled eyewitness reports from Russia, Scandinavia and other parts of the world and argued that 1965 had been 'the year of the greatest number of UFO sightings.' In among those cases, officials noted, were dramatic descriptions of metallic craft that glowed intensely, radiated heat and allegedly burned people who strayed too close.

Most striking of all, at least to the FBI analyst who summarised the book, were claims of encounters with small humanoid beings, described as 'three and a half to 4 feet tall' and kitted out in full 'space suits and helmets.' The memo does not endorse these allegations as fact, but it does record Edwards' insistence that his sources were sober, grounded professionals rather than fantasists.

Read more Are Aliens Real? Here's What We Know About Trump's Historic Release Of Secret UFO Files Are Aliens Real? Here's What We Know About Trump's Historic Release Of Secret UFO Files

He is said to have relied on accounts from police officers, on-duty military personnel, commercial airline pilots and civil defence staff. That roster of supposed witnesses would be impressive in almost any other context. In the UFO world, it has long been used to argue that dismissing such reports as simple misidentification or mass delusion is too easy, and perhaps a little lazy.

The same FBI document highlights another recurring theme in UFO lore. Numerous sightings collated in Edwards' book were said to have occurred near 'atomic and missile research areas.' That geographical overlap has, for decades, fed the notion that whatever is behind these phenomena whether advanced human technology, natural events or something more exotic seems unusually drawn to sensitive military infrastructure.

Again, none of this newly released material proves that 4ft aliens in helmets are wandering around missile ranges. The memo simply shows that, even in the 1960s, federal agencies were paying close attention to the pattern of claims.

4ft Aliens, Moon Mysteries and Drone Pilot's 'Linear Object'

The declassified collection goes beyond dusty 1960s paperbacks. Several documents and images centre on NASA's Apollo missions, with photographs and transcripts that enthusiasts have pored over for years now sitting in an official UAP release.

One NASA image from Apollo 12 is said in the files to show an unexplained object hovering near astronauts during their lunar mission. The picture itself has long been available, but its inclusion alongside FBI and State Department material subtly changes how it is framed, treating it as part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated curiosity.

Apollo 17 transcripts in the release capture crew members discussing bright, unidentified objects drifting past their spacecraft. One astronaut is recorded as saying, 'Now we've got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we manoeuvre.' Another replies, 'There's a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window.'

NASA has historically attributed such sightings to mundane causes such as debris or ice, and nothing in the newly posted material contradicts that more prosaic interpretation. Yet when those comments are packaged within a UAP dump requested by a former president, they inevitably acquire a different weight.

More recent entries are also tucked into the FBI files. One document summarises an interview with an unnamed drone operator who reported seeing a 'linear object' in September 2023. The operator said the object glowed, remained visible for 'five to ten seconds' and then simply winked out, leaving no trace. No definitive explanation is offered in the paperwork.

In light of today’s revelations around Apollo 17 interacting with UFOs, here’s Japanese NASA historian Takano Jousen: He was close with astronaut Eugene Cernan who told him during the mission, aliens gave him a message never to return to the moon - that’s why they stopped at 17 pic.twitter.com/jNjrR5yEHj — Jesse Michels (@AlchemyAmerican) May 9, 2026

Trump, who pushed for the compilation of UAP material during his time in office, celebrated the public release in a post on Truth Social, saying the documents related to 'alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),' before signing off with 'GOD BLESS AMERICA!'

None of the newly disclosed files confirms the existence of extraterrestrials, let alone helmeted 4ft aliens patrolling nuclear test sites, and all such claims should still be treated with a degree of scepticism. What they do show, with unusual clarity, is that for more than half a century officials have quietly catalogued stories of strange craft, small humanoid figures and inexplicable lights even when they had no clear idea what, if anything, lay behind them.