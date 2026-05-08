Mr. Fantasy is a mysterious new singer who wears a wig and fake teeth. Since releasing his debut single titled 'Mr. Fantasy', speculation has been growing online about his true identity, with many suggesting he is actor KJ Apa.

Recently, Apa took to Instagram to address the rumours, calling out the singer for stealing his image and hurting his career. However, many fans believe it may be a ruse, as there are many signs pointing to KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy being the same person.

Who Is KJ Apa?

Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, or KJ Apa, is a 28-year-old New Zealand actor. He's best known for his role as Archie Andrews in the CW teen drama series, Riverdale.

He attended high school at King's College in Auckland before he began his career in acting. After a four-month worldwide talent search, he landed his Riverdale role in 2016.

Since then, the actor has starred in various movies, including A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give, I Still Believe, and The Map That Leads to You.

Apa is also a musician. He contributed to the soundtracks for Riverdale and I Still Believe and released his album, Clocks, in 2021.

In August 2025, he gained attention online after fans began speculating that he was the mysterious musician Mr. Fantasy.

Who Is Mr. Fantasy?

Mr. Fantasy appeared seemingly out of nowhere, posting his first TikTok video in August 2025. His debut single, Mr. Fantasy, has reached nine million streams on Spotify.

The artist's identity has been widely debated online. He told USA TODAY that he's from Harrogate, England and claimed that 'Mr. Fantasy' is not a stage name.

'The name Mr. Fantasy was given to me at birth. I believe that I was given that name because I evoke a spirit of ever-expanding love, you know, I am what everyone else is. I mean, that's what we all are. We are just bubbles of ever-expanding love,' the singer said.

Apart from that, the singer is a big fan of actor James Franco, and many of his TikTok videos feature celebrities, including Taylor Lautner and Frank Grillo.

Are KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy the Same Person?

Since Mr. Fantasy's rise on TikTok, fans have pointed out similarities between him and KJ Apa, including similar tattoos and physical resemblance. Both are also singers. Others note that the two have never been seen together.

Neither Apa nor Mr. Fantasy has ever confirmed that they're the same person. In fact, Apa told Entertainment Tonight, 'I'm a serious actor, I don't know what that guy is.'

Apa's Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, also said, 'It's nice that the world gets to see this side of Mr. Fantasy that has always existed since I've known him since he was 18,' adding that she 'cannot confirm or deny the real identity of Mr. Fantasy'.

Then, speculation grew after Mr. Fantasy released a new song titled Do Me Right, alongside a star-studded music video featuring Reinhart and Apa's other Riverdale co-stars, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Despite all the ongoing theories, Apa says he's not Mr. Fantasy, calling the singer a 'f****** liar and a thief.'