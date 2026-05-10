Cloudflare fired around 1,100 employees worldwide on Thursday from its headquarters in San Francisco, telling staff that the layoffs, which affect roughly 20% of its global workforce, are part of a plan to rebuild the company for what executives called the 'agentic AI era' rather than a short‑term financial squeeze.

Cloudflare Fires have become a familiar phrase in the wider tech industry over the past two years, as major firms slash jobs while simultaneously ploughing money into artificial intelligence. Cloudflare, a cybersecurity and internet infrastructure provider, had 5,156 full-time staff at the end of 2025 and has been pitching itself as a key player in the AI-powered future of the web. The company now says AI has transformed how its own teams operate so quickly that its old structure no longer makes sense.

The cuts are brutal in scale. More than one in five employees will go, with Cloudflare estimating it will incur between $140 million and $150 million in related charges in its second quarter. Yet the firm is not in obvious distress.

Cloudflare forecast second‑quarter revenue of between $664 million and $665 million, only just below Wall Street's $665.3 million consensus. Adjusted earnings are expected to hit 27 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates. For the first quarter, it reported revenue of $639.8 million, beating expectations of $621.9 million, and adjusted profit of 25 cents per share, ahead of the predicted 23 cents.

Investors initially flinched. Shares fell almost 19% in extended trading after the announcement, even though the stock remains up more than 30% this year. Markets plainly heard the same message staff did, this is not a tweak, it is a reset.

JUST IN: Cloudflare lays off 1,100+ employees through email as it restructures for the “agentic AI era.” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 7, 2026

Inside the 'Agentic AI Era' Driving Cloudflare Fires

In an internal letter later shared publicly, chief executive Matthew Prince and co‑founder Michelle Zatlyn told employees, 'We've made the decision to reduce Cloudflare's workforce by more than 1,100 employees globally.' They framed the move squarely as a response to the way artificial intelligence has already rewired the company's day‑to‑day work.

'The way we work at Cloudflare has fundamentally changed,' the note said. 'We don't just build and sell AI tools and platforms. We are our own most demanding customer. Cloudflare's usage of AI has increased by more than 600% in the last three months alone.'

According to the founders, staff across engineering, human resources, finance and marketing now run 'thousands of AI agent sessions each day' as part of routine workflows. That rise in internal automation, they argued, means Cloudflare needs fewer people and a different mix of skills if it is to stay competitive.

@Cloudflare restructures for an AI-first future, cutting over 1,100 jobs globally as automation reshapes tech operations and workforce strategies worldwide. Big shift in the AI era. #AI #CloudComputing #TechNews #scoopearth pic.twitter.com/8R2jcTUxKR — Scoopearth (@Scoopearth1) May 9, 2026

The language was deliberately upbeat, but it left little doubt about the trade‑off. The company is betting that AI agents can absorb a growing share of what humans used to do, and it is restructuring its payroll to match that belief.

Prince took a similar tone on X, formerly Twitter, telling followers he had shared 'my full message to the team and details on the support we're providing those departing.' When tech entrepreneur Mikael Pawlo replied suggesting a simple web page listing laid‑off staff with LinkedIn links to help them find work, Prince answered, 'That's the plan.'

Cloudflare insists this cull is not about punishing under‑performers. 'Today's actions are not a cost‑cutting exercise or an assessment of individuals' performance; they are about Cloudflare defining how a world‑class, high‑growth company operates and creates value in the agentic AI era,' the founders wrote.

That line will be hard for some of the 1,100 to swallow, but it matters for how the tech industry reads the move. This is not a company in obvious decline trimming fat. It is one loudly telling investors, customers and rivals that AI lets it do more with fewer humans, and that it is acting on that conviction.

Severance, Spin and Human Cost of Cloudflare Fires

Cloudflare Fires were not delivered by rumour or manager‑by‑manager drip feed. The company said all staff would receive a direct email explaining whether they were affected, in an attempt to avoid the slow‑motion dread that has characterised some Silicon Valley job cuts.

The letter promises what executives describe as 'industry‑leading severance support.' Affected employees will continue to receive full base pay through the end of 2026, according to the company's own account. In the United States, healthcare coverage will run through to the end of this year. Cloudflare also said it would extend equity vesting through 15 August and waive one‑year vesting cliffs for some workers.

'We've asked the team to do this only once,' Prince and Zatlyn told staff. 'We don't want to do it again for the foreseeable future.'

There is, of course, no binding guarantee in that phrase. Tech workers have heard similar assurances before, only to watch another round of cuts follow a few quarters later. But it reflects a recognition that morale among those who stay is also at stake.

The founders signed off by stressing that this is, in their view, about long‑term positioning rather than short‑term panic. 'Cloudflare started as a digitally native company built in the cloud,' they wrote. 'As we've now become the leader, we cannot rest on the workflows and organisational structures that worked yesterday.'

'It's not an easy day, but it's the right decision,' the memo concluded. 'Our mission to help build a better Internet is more important now than ever, and there's a lot of work left to be done.'

That is the tension at the heart of the Cloudflare Fires story. Inside the company, executives talk about mission, leadership and a brave new AI‑driven operating model. Outside, 1,100 people are waking up to find that in this version of the future, the software agents their employer so proudly built can stay, and they cannot.