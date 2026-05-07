Police investigating the disappearance of Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie have increased patrols around the Tucson home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and son in law Tommaso Cioni in recent weeks, according to local reports, prompting fresh public speculation over whether detectives are closing in on a new suspect.

The renewed police presence comes three months after Nancy Guthrie vanished and weeks after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos publicly said members of the Guthrie family were not suspects. KVOA News 4 Tucson has reported more frequent patrols in the neighbourhood where Annie and Tommaso live, as well as near Nancy Guthrie's home, but local authorities have so far described the activity as a response to harassment rather than a sign of a new direction in the investigation.

Police Presence Raises Questions

The latest KVOA report said there has been a visible rise in patrols near the home of Annie Guthrie and her husband, along with similar activity close to Nancy Guthrie's property. Citing local law enforcement, the outlet linked the increased presence to harassment around both addresses.

The same station had already reported patrol cars repeatedly circling Annie and Tommaso's street in mid April after a YouTuber was accused of bothering residents in the area. Neighbours did not describe the activity as evidence of a dramatic breakthrough, but more as an attempt to keep curiosity seekers and self styled sleuths away.

Nothing in the available reporting suggests detectives have identified a new suspect or person of interest. Three months on, investigators still have no named suspect and no arrests have been announced. Without an official statement changing that position, there is no firm basis to claim the latest police activity points to a fresh suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

What has changed is the level of pressure around the Guthrie family homes. Since Nancy vanished, Annie and Tommaso have been thrust into the kind of intense public scrutiny that often surrounds high profile missing persons cases in the United States, with online forums and social media users heavily speculating about their role despite no evidence being presented by law enforcement.

Family Faced Rising Speculation

Sheriff Chris Nanos moved in early April to shut down rumours that Annie, Tommaso or other relatives were targets of the investigation. He publicly cleared the family as suspects, an unusual intervention that reflected how heated and accusatory the online speculation had become.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Mastermind May Have Killed the Accomplice to Keep Him Silent, Former FBI Expert Claims Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Mastermind May Have Killed the Accomplice to Keep Him Silent, Former FBI Expert Claims

That atmosphere was already clear in a March interview given by Nancy's other daughter, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, who spoke about what she called the 'irresponsible and cruel speculation' surrounding her sister and brother in law. She described the emotional toll it had taken while the family was still trying to process Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

'It's unbearable. It piles pain upon pain. There are no words. There are no words. I don't understand. I'll never understand, and no one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother in law. And no one protected my mom more than my brother. We love her, and she is our shining light. She's our matriarch. She's all we have.'

In the same interview, Savannah said the family had repeatedly been forced to move because of unwanted attention from strangers. She recalled one night when the situation outside their temporary accommodation became so uncomfortable that they left under cover of darkness.

'We had to move houses many times, because people came and not everyone is respectful, unfortunately,' she said. 'There was a night that we had to leave in the dark in the desert, holding hands. Me, my sister, and brother got into a car waiting for us. The people outside were closing in. We found a place that was safe, and then we couldn't really leave too much. Those days are a blur of crying and praying.'

Those accounts help explain why officers may now want a physical buffer around Annie and Tommaso's home, even if the status of the case itself has not changed. From the police perspective, the more immediate issue in the neighbourhood appears to be the steady stream of outsiders trying to conduct their own investigations outside the family's front door.

That distinction matters. Increased patrols can easily be interpreted as a sign of major new leads, especially when a case has remained publicly unresolved for months. In this case, the most credible explanation offered in local reporting is far more straightforward: officers appear to be trying to prevent harassment from escalating, not moving in on a newly identified suspect.

Three months after Nancy Guthrie was last seen, the case remains stuck in an uneasy limbo. Detectives are still searching, the family is still waiting, and the sight of marked police cars outside Annie Guthrie's house has become a spectacle in its own right, drawing yet more attention to relatives who have already said they feel hunted.