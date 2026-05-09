Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has claimed that newly declassified government UFO files may point to something far older than outer space, biblical demons known as the Nephilim. The Republican lawmaker made the remarks on 8 May 2026, hours after the Trump administration released its first tranche of declassified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files.

Speaking in a video published by Right Wing Watch, Boebert argued that what the files document are not extraterrestrial beings, but fallen angels described in the Old Testament. Her comments arrived as debate over the newly released materials had barely begun.

Boebert's Biblical Take on Declassified UAP Material

Filmed inside a car and speaking directly to camera, Boebert framed her response to the file release through a theological lens. 'God is the creator of the universe,' she said in the clip captured by Right Wing Watch. 'He's never not going to create. So it's always been something in my mind to say, "Well, how can we be the only ones?" Like, God's not going to stop creating just with us.'

Rep. Lauren Boebert weighs in on the government's release of UFO files, saying aliens are actually "fallen angels and Nephilim" from the Old Testament: "I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic." pic.twitter.com/Qol8m8wIYD — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 8, 2026

She then moved directly to the Old Testament. 'But the more I look into this, the more I see the Old Testament and what was told to us there, of fallen angels, and Nephilim. I mean, this is in the Bible,' Boebert said. 'There's nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim, just disappeared. And so I believed that this could be an aspect of it.'

The Nephilim appear in Genesis 6 of the Old Testament, described as powerful figures born of unions between divine beings and human women. Their corruption is traditionally interpreted as one of the catalysts for the Great Flood. Boebert did not cite any specific document from the released files to support her interpretation.

Portals, Demonic Entities and Limits of Released Files

Boebert went further than the Nephilim question. She suggested that some UAP sightings may be evidence of supernatural gateways, stating, 'There are things that we have seen that could resemble portals. We serve an infinite God, a God of the universe. And to say, "this is the only realm" is ignorant.' She did not elaborate on which specific sightings she was referencing.

She was careful to distance her theory from conventional alien imagery. 'I wouldn't put it as Marvin the Martian kind of thing,' she said, 'but I do believe that this is more spiritual, and if you really want to go there, demonic.'

The remarks drew swift reaction online. Podcaster Robbie Martin wrote that Congress had been 'QAnonified to the point where nobody in their right mind will ever take a congressional hearing or investigation seriously again.'

Scientifically, the files offer no support for Boebert's theory. A 2024 report from the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) found no evidence that the US government had recovered alien technology or confirmed the existence of alien life.

Vance Made Similar Claims Before File Release

Boebert's remarks are not the first time a senior Republican figure has applied a theological framework to UFO phenomena. Vice President JD Vance made similar arguments in late March 2026 during an appearance on The Benny Show, a podcast hosted by conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

'I don't think they're aliens, I think they're demons anyway, but that's a longer discussion,' Vance said during the interview. He framed the view through a Christian lens: 'Every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain.' He added that, in his view, 'one of the devil's great tricks is to convince people that he never existed.'

Vance also said he was 'obsessed' with the UFO files and planned to review classified materials during his remaining time in office. Unlike Boebert, Vance acknowledged he had not yet reviewed the relevant documents at the time of speaking.

The Trump administration released the first batch of UAP files on 8 May 2026 through the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) programme. The White House said the release fulfilled a directive Trump issued earlier this year to make declassified UAP records broadly available.

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The initial tranche contained 162 declassified files spanning 1948 to 2026, including 120 PDFs, 28 videos and 14 images sourced from the Department of Defence, the FBI, NASA and the State Department. Among the materials are transcripts from the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 moon missions, in which astronauts reported unexplained lights and particles drifting past their spacecraft.

'The American people can now access the federal government's declassified UAP files instantly,' the Pentagon said in a statement. 'The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place, no clearance required.' Officials added that further tranches would be released on a rolling basis every few weeks.

None of the files published so far confirm extraterrestrial life or, as Boebert suggested, demonic or supernatural entities. Boebert's intervention illustrates how quickly the UFO disclosure process has become a canvas for pre-existing ideological and theological convictions, rather than an occasion for evidence-based scrutiny.