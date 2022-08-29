The 2,784th Lotto drawing happened on Saturday. Nobody won the jackpot of €10,839,432 in the August 27 drawing, and the next drawing on Wednesday will be a Must Be Won draw that guarantees the jackpot prize money will be given away and boosts the payouts of all winners.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 20, 24, 30, and 38, with 19 as the bonus ball. The Arthur lottery draw machine was used.

What is the Must Be Won draw?

In the rules of The Lotto, the jackpot can only roll over 5 times. Rollovers happen when nobody wins the current jackpot, it is added to the funds from ticket sales in the next drawing. The 5th rollover then becomes a Must Be Won draw.

Lotto Must Be Won draws happen when no one wins the jackpot by matching the six main numbers. In this scenario, the jackpot will be shared by players matching two or more main numbers and thousands can win boosted cash prizes.

The Lotto website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that while there was no jackpot prize winner, there were eight lucky winners of £ 1,000,000 each for matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball.

There were also 9,362 winners that shared the £1,310,680 prize fund for matching four balls, amounting to £140 per winner. The total prize fund for this draw was £17, 500,840.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. The largest amount ever to be won by a single ticket holder was £42 million in 1996.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.