A festive weekend turned into chaos on 1 November 2025, when two young girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel at the Louisiana Harvest Festival in New Roads, Pointe Coupee Parish. The annual event, known for its family-friendly rides and live music, came to a halt as terrified festivalgoers watched the horrific fall.

The girls, both under 13, were ejected from their carriage around noon. Emergency services rushed to the scene. One girl was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital while the other was taken by ambulance. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux confirmed both are expected to survive.

Authorities said the accident occurred during a routine ride, shocking visitors enjoying the sunny Saturday celebrations.

Two Girls Thrown From Ferris Wheel

According to the Independent UK, three girls were riding in one basket when it tipped forward, throwing two of them out. The incident happened just before midday as dozens queued nearby.

Witnesses saw one girl land face down on a steel platform beneath the wheel while the other fell beside her. The third girl remained trapped until rescuers arrived.

'Injuries are unknown right now, so our hearts go out to the families and our prayers', Sheriff Thibodeaux said shortly after the rescue. Both victims, aged between 11 and 12, received urgent treatment.

Rescuers secured the ride and worked for nearly half an hour to free the remaining child. The area was sealed off as officials began their inspection.

Witnesses Recall Horrifying Screams

Festivalgoers described scenes of panic as screams echoed across the fairground. Eddie Jones, who stood next in line for the Ferris wheel, said he heard 'a girl scream' before spotting the tilted carriage.

'We were in line to buy tickets to the Ferris wheel, and I heard a girl scream', he said via People.

Jones added that 'It should not have stuck like that — they had a major malfunction. Someone didn't do something right, that's for sure'.

Another witness, Madison Fields, recounted the terrifying moment. 'I heard a loud boom', she said. 'One girl fell on her face. She was really hurt.'

Fields said she had planned to ride the Ferris wheel later but changed her mind after seeing the fall. 'It was sad because what if that could have been me?' she added. She also questioned the safety design, saying the ride only had a small gate without seatbelts.

Ronald Brasseaux, who rode the same wheel the night before, shared his unease. 'It was cracking. They need to take this down', he said.

Was It Mechanical Failure or Other Causes?

Early reports point to a possible mechanical failure in the section holding the carriage. Sheriff Thibodeaux confirmed that video footage appeared to show a fault in the seating mechanism.

Witnesses offered mixed views. Some believed the bucket caught onto wires, tipping it off balance. Others said a jammed lock might have caused the tilt.

Videos circulating online showed the Ferris wheel stuck at an awkward angle, with bystanders and officers rushing to help. Emergency teams moved swiftly, clearing the area and assisting those still on the ride.

Local Officials Still Investigating

All rides at the Louisiana Harvest Festival were shut down following the accident. Sheriff Thibodeaux said inspectors from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office arrived within hours.

'All rides at the festival were closed for inspection until cleared by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office', he stated.

In a later update, the Fire Marshal confirmed an active investigation. Most attractions reopened after safety checks, though the Ferris wheel remains closed. Festival organisers have yet to comment publicly.

The Louisiana Harvest Festival, held from 31 October to 2 November, ended as planned — but the tragic accident left lasting fear and grief in what was meant to be a joyous community event.