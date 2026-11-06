Former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has explained why rookie Yaxel Lendeborg's impressive start has come as no surprise, pointing to the forward's physical qualities and the experienced figures guiding him.

Thompson, now with the Miami Heat, discussed Lendeborg after Miami's overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. His comments came before a return to Golden State, where he won four NBA championships alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Why Thompson Is Not Surprised

Asked about the Warriors newcomer, Thompson praised both his ability and the circumstances surrounding his introduction to professional basketball.

'Yeah, he's playing great,' Thompson told ClutchPoints. 'I'm not surprised, because he looks like he's a great athlete with NBA size.'

Thompson also highlighted Lendeborg's college background and the coaching available to him under Steve Kerr. Rather than presenting the rookie's performances as an unexpected breakthrough, he suggested the conditions were favourable for a talented young player.

The former Warriors guard singled out Green's influence on younger teammates and also credited Curry's leadership. Both veterans played alongside Thompson during Golden State's championship years, giving his assessment particular weight.

His remarks were not a prediction that Lendeborg would become the next Splash Brother. They were an explanation of why the rookie's development made sense to somebody familiar with the team's environment.

Lendeborg's Early Numbers Explain the Attention

Lendeborg was selected 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft and quickly established himself as a significant contributor to Golden State's attack.

Through his first eight games, he averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.9 assists. He shot 50 per cent from the field and 40 per cent from three-point range, figures reported in the original interview coverage.

The rookie also scored 37 points against the Clippers on 1 November, providing an early indication of his scoring potential. Such production has brought attention to a Warriors side seeking contributions beyond its established stars.

Golden State began the campaign with three consecutive defeats before winning five straight games. Lendeborg's form has been part of that recovery, although it would be premature to attribute the entire turnaround to one player.

A Familiar Voice From Golden State's Past

Thompson's comments carried added significance because of his own history with Curry. Together, they formed the celebrated Splash Brothers partnership, associated with the Warriors' sustained success and prolific three-point shooting.

Now representing Miami, Thompson had just delivered an eye-catching performance of his own. He scored 30 points, including eight three-pointers, as the Heat beat the Clippers 117-116 in overtime on Wednesday.

That result provided a timely reminder of his shooting ability before the meeting with his former club. It also created a contrast between a proven Warriors champion and an emerging player making his name in the same organisation.

For Lendeborg, Thompson's endorsement is notable without establishing any direct succession. The former champion sees talent, capable coaching, and veteran guidance behind the rookie's promising opening weeks, rather than a guaranteed future star.

For Golden State, his emergence offers another encouraging sign that younger contributors can develop alongside established veterans while helping the franchise remain competitive this season.