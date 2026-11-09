Xaviaer DuRousseau, a conservative influencer and former PragerU presenter, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the organisation alleging racial and sexual-orientation discrimination. The complaint also alleges a hostile work environment, inadequate protection after threats and wrongful termination. The claims have not been tested in court.

The case puts a former public face of the conservative education group in conflict with the organisation that helped build his profile. DuRousseau hosted Respectfully, Xaviaer, and describes himself on his website as a Los Angeles-based political media personality.

Before becoming conservative, he participated in Black Lives Matter protests and supported Bernie Sanders.

In a 2025 profile in The New York Times, he said watching PragerU videos while preparing for Netflix's The Circle prompted him to question his progressive views.

The Post Millennial reported on 7 November 2026 that the complaint named colleague Aldo Buttazzoni and alleged he had repeatedly admitted being racist. DuRousseau claims managers knew but failed to act. IBTimes UK has not reviewed the complete complaint.

What the Complaint Alleges

The Post Millennial reported that DuRousseau and Buttazzoni shared a hotel room during a company event at the Montage resort in Montana. He alleges Buttazzoni directed a homophobic slur at him four times. He claims PragerU knowingly put him in an unsafe position and that management would not protect him.

The complaint reportedly describes a June 2026 incident in Washington, DC. DuRousseau alleges seven men surrounded him, used a homophobic slur and attempted to assault him. He says PragerU refused his request for security before a return visit.

DuRousseau alleges chief executive Marissa Streit called him a 'safety threat to our donors' after he raised concerns. The complaint reportedly says lead producer Adam Rodriguez sent him 'whodunnit.mp4', a video allegedly depicting him being shot. It ended with a 'wasted' screen resembling Grand Theft Auto.

The filing reportedly compares the clip with the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on 10 September 2025. It is not known why the video was made or sent.

The complaint describes a meeting with Streit after an encounter at a Turning Point gala in Washington, where he says she gave him the cold shoulder. DuRousseau calls it an 'ambush' and says Streit encouraged him to 'spread his wings' and be his own man. He interpreted this as a sign that PragerU no longer wanted him. The lawsuit says this led to his departure.

PragerU's Response and the Questions Still Open

In a statement on its website, PragerU rejected the claims in full. It said it does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and described the lawsuit as 'lawfare'. The organisation added that the case takes time and money away from its mission, and said it would defend its name.

The case has prompted online discussion revisiting DuRousseau's criticism of celebrities who supported Kamala Harris in 2024. His comments about Beyoncé's appearance at a Harris rally in Houston in October 2024 were widely reported at the time.

None of the claims have been tested in court, and PragerU denies them. It is not yet clear when the case will be heard.