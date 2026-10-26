A TikTok video alleges that Kim Kardashian is suing Natalie Nunn after a Halloween costume exchange involving Kardashian's daughter, North West. The material reviewed does not establish that a lawsuit has been filed or independently confirm the allegation. The video is the identified source, but its evidential basis cannot be established from the available material. No verifiable court document or attributable statement confirming legal action has been identified.

North West's Halloween Costume Sparks Debate

North, Kardashian's 13-year-old daughter, drew attention after appearing in videos dressed as Nunn, known for Bad Girls Club and the Baddies franchise. She wore a black bob wig, a 'CEO Baddies' chain and an exaggerated prosthetic chin.

North also lip-synced to Nicki Minaj's verse on Lil Uzi Vert's 'Endless Fashion', which references Nunn. Some viewers interpreted the exaggerated chin as mockery, while others regarded the look as Halloween humour. The reactions do not establish either participant's motives.

Natalie Nunn Responds With North-Inspired Costume

Nunn reshared North's video and joked about giving the teenager a Baddies chain. She later posted her own North-inspired look, featuring bright blue pigtails and graphic clothing, captioned 'Uno reverse'.

Kardashian commented, 'Too good!!!!!!' alongside a blue heart emoji on Nunn's response. The exchange appeared light-hearted, but Kardashian's comment neither confirms nor rules out a legal dispute.

TikTok Comments Question the Lawsuit Allegation

Comments beneath the supplied TikTok post show scepticism about the claim alongside disagreement over the costumes. One commenter wrote, 'Apparently that didn't happen', receiving 13,400 likes. Another wrote, 'yall belive any post online smh', receiving 8,494 likes.

A separate comment, 'But north done it first soo fairs fair', received 47,600 likes. Others questioned whether someone could sue over a costume or called the exchange reciprocal humour. These reactions are not proof of a lawsuit or representative public opinion.

The figures are likes on individual comments, not the video's total views, shares or reach. They show engagement with those comments but do not establish how widely the specific lawsuit allegation has circulated beyond the post. These counts reflect the post when reviewed and may change.

Other TikTok users have also posted about the lawsuit allegation, indicating that the rumour is circulating on the platform. However, those posts do not establish that Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against Nunn.

What Evidence Supports the Alleged Lawsuit?

The TikTok post alleges that Kardashian is suing Nunn following the costume exchange. However, the available material does not establish whether the creator cites a named source, refers to a report or displays purported legal documents. It would be inaccurate to claim that the video contains no evidence without confirming its contents.

Reports by People, Complex and TMZ have covered the costume exchange and Nunn's response, but the material reviewed does not corroborate the specific lawsuit allegation. Coverage of the costumes should not be treated as independent confirmation of legal proceedings.

No court filing or attributable statement confirming the alleged lawsuit was identified. The TikTok post alleges that Kardashian is suing Nunn, but the claim remains unverified. The reported costume exchange and social media comments concern the controversy surrounding North West's Halloween look.