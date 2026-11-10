Donald Trump questioned whether the US midterm elections were 'honest' on Monday, casting suspicion on voting machines and large early-voting totals without presenting evidence of wrongdoing. His remarks marked a shift from his initial response to Democratic victories that are set to give the party control of both chambers of Congress when the new session begins in January 2027.

'Does anybody really believe that this "Election" was honest,' the president wrote on Truth Social, asking: 'How could the Polls be so wrong???' He added: 'It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!'

Trump Questions Voting Machines and Early Ballots

Trump claimed some early voting 'dumps' were so large that it was 'impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote'. He did not identify a particular equipment failure or provide evidence that ballots had been incorrectly counted.

His comments followed Democratic victories in Republican strongholds as well as competitive races, with the party outperforming several pre-election forecasts. Rather than identifying a documented discrepancy, the post presented the size of the Democratic victory as a reason to question the voting process.

Georgia and Texas Figures Show Democratic Leads

In Georgia, Jon Ossoff received 1,771,988 early and mail-in votes, exceeding Republican Mike Collins's reported overall total after Election Day by 60,352. The comparison used all votes recorded for Collins at that point, not simply those cast for him on Election Day itself.

In Texas, James Talarico received 4,397,474 early votes against Republican Ken Paxton's reported overall tally of 4,249,373, a difference of 148,101. Those Texas figures came from state election data last updated late on Thursday afternoon, making them a dated count rather than certified final returns.

North Carolina Comparison Excludes Mail Ballots

Roy Cooper's early in-person votes in North Carolina also exceeded the overall total recorded for Republican Michael Whatley, even without including mail ballots on Cooper's side. That differs from the Georgia comparison, which combined Ossoff's early and mail-in votes before measuring them against Collins's total across voting methods.

Together, the three comparisons illustrate the scale of Democratic voting before Election Day, although they use different ballot categories and figures available at the time. They do not establish that voting machines affected the results or explain, by themselves, why the candidates won.

Pew Finds Polls Underestimated Democratic Margins

Pew Research Center's preliminary assessment compared pre-election polling averages with unofficial results available on 4 November in 27 Senate and gubernatorial races. Published on 6 November, it found that polls understated Democratic margins by at least two percentage points in 23 contests, with a mean underestimate of about four percentage points across all 27.

The analysis found that polling captured the election's broad direction but missed the size of the Democratic advantage, while also identifying greater enthusiasm among Democratic supporters. They were more likely to participate in pre-election surveys, although Pew said further research was needed to establish the causes of the polling errors.

Trump Initially Congratulated Democratic Winners

Trump initially congratulated Democratic winners before questioning election integrity on Monday. His earlier response included praise for their campaign performance: 'Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job.'

His latest remarks shifted attention from the Republican defeat to the voting process, without identifying a specific irregularity that would substantiate his machine-related suspicions. Once the new Congress takes office, Democrats' majorities will leave Trump pursuing his legislative agenda with an opposition-controlled House and Senate for the remaining two years of his presidency.