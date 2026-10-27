Megyn Kelly criticised Meghan Markle on Saturday, 24 October 2026, over reports of a 2019 letter raising child abuse allegations involving the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle.

The American broadcaster questioned Meghan's response amid a reported investigation in the Philippines following a separate account of suspected material discovered at her father's former home.

The criticism followed reports that Thomas Markle's former wife had written a letter raising concerns about alleged abuse.

Kelly questioned whether Meghan had acted on the information, while the Duchess maintained that the correspondence had been shared with her after being sent to British authorities and that she believed the matter was being investigated.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations. Neither the contents of the reported letter nor the circumstances surrounding its receipt have been independently established.

Megyn Kelly Questions Meghan Markle's Response to an Alleged Warning

Kelly's criticism focused on reports that Meghan had known about allegations involving her father for years without taking sufficient action.

'She's known for nearly eight years and she did nothing.'

She’s known for nearly eight years and she did nothing https://t.co/5PICtRzsXb — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 24, 2026

The assertion remains unsubstantiated by the available information. Although the reported letter dates from 2019, the precise date Meghan received it is unknown. It is also unclear whether Kelly's reference to nearly eight years concerned an earlier warning.

The correspondence reportedly originated with Thomas Markle's former wife and raised concerns involving children. Its exact contents, delivery arrangements and subsequent handling have not been independently verified.

According to Meghan, the letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and a police protection unit identified in the supplied account as Royalty and Specialist Protection before being shared with her. She maintained that she believed the authorities were investigating the allegations at the time.

Her explanation challenges Kelly's suggestion that she disregarded the warning. However, the available information does not establish what investigative steps authorities undertook or whether Meghan received subsequent updates.

Megyn Kelly's Criticism Follows Reported Thomas Markle Investigation

On 23 October 2026, Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan's half-brother, reported discovering storage boxes and computer equipment while clearing out their father's former home in the Philippines.

He alleged that the equipment contained suspected child sexual abuse material. His account has not been independently substantiated, and the available information contains no forensic findings confirming the nature, origin or ownership of the alleged material.

Describing what he claimed to have encountered on a desktop computer, Thomas Markle Jr. stated: 'His desktop was full of row upon row of thumbnail pictures linking to the most sickening child abuse imaginable. The worst of the worst.'

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly notified Philippine authorities, the FBI hotline, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Pennsylvania state police. The supplied account also reports that a child abuse unit within the Philippine Justice Department announced an investigation involving Thomas Markle Sr.

Jonvic Remulla, identified in that account as the Philippines' Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), reportedly confirmed the investigation. Thomas Markle Sr. rejected the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies'.

The reported investigation does not establish criminal wrongdoing. The available information provides no confirmation that charges have been filed or that investigators have established the contents of the equipment.

Megyn Kelly's Criticism Contrasts With Meghan Markle's Explanation

Meghan addressed the controversy in a statement expressing concern about the allegations and the possibility that children had suffered harm. 'I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.'

The Duchess also attributed her decision to distance herself and her children from her father to concerns about their protection.

'I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.'

Her explanation does not independently establish the allegations against Thomas Markle or confirm how authorities handled the earlier correspondence. Meghan maintained that she had trusted the authorities to investigate the concerns and expressed hope that justice would be served.

'I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.'