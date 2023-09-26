The upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones' prices in the UK and US have popped up on the internet ahead of their impending launch.

According to journalist Mishaal Rahman, Google is prepping to unveil its next-generation Pixel 8 series smartphones alongside Android 14 OS next month. The search giant recently confirmed it will host its annual fall hardware event on October 4.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month.



This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today.



OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14… pic.twitter.com/I137j0F0x5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 5, 2023

Ahead of the launch, Google has divulged some of the key details about the new Pixel smartphones. On top of that, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, the supposed prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced online. The leaked prices suggest that at least one of the Pixel 8 series phones could see a price hike.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro: How much they might cost?

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska recently got her hands on a copy of Google's marketing material, which suggests the base model of the Pixel 8 could be $100 (about £81) pricier than the Pixel 7.

So, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 8 series could start at $699 (about £572). According to the folks at 9to5Google, both the vanilla and the Pro model could carry steeper price tags.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-



The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

The tipster claims the Pixel 8 Pro could start at the same $899 (about £736). This will be an interesting pricing decision if the speculation turns out to be true.

Renowned leaker Roland Quandt recently shed some light on the Pixel 8 series' expected UK prices. According to Quandt, the Pixel 8 will cost £699, while the Pixel 8 Pro could retail for £999. Lastly, he predicted Google will offer the Pixel Watch 2 for £349.

UK base prices for the new Google products:



Google Pixel 8: 699 GBP

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 999 GBP.

Google Pixel Watch 2: 349 GBP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2023

The standard Pixel model is Google's better-selling phone out of the two models. Google probably thinks Pixel fans will be willing to pay a premium for this model, which is expected to get some notable upgrades this year.

Pixel 8 series upgrades over Pixel 7 series (expected)

Display

The Pixel 8 could reportedly sport a smaller 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED screen compared to the 6.3-inch screen on the Pixel 7. The phone could offer a 60 to 120Hz refresh rate unlike its predecessor, which delivered only a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to support a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, while the Pixel 7 supports only 1,000 nits of peak brightness. An earlier report suggests the Pixel 8 Pro model will come with a flatter display and it will be thicker than its precursor.

Processor

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the Pixel 8 will pack a Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security chip. The SoC (system on a chip) will probably support newer AI capabilities compared to the previous generation Tensor G2 that powers the Pixel 7.

Software

The Pixel 8 series is expected to run Android 14 out of the box with a slew of Pixel-exclusive features. For instance, Google could provide a whopping 7 years of OS and security updates.

Cameras

The new Pixel phone may retain the current generation's 50MP main camera and the 12MP ultrawide camera sensor on the back. Upfront, the handset could feature a 10.5MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

However, the word on the street is that Google will improve camera tuning and software features like Super Res Zoom and Real Tone.

Battery

Google will reportedly increase the battery size from 4,355 mAh to 4,575 mAh on the new Pixel 8 series phones. Moreover, this cell could offer up to 27W fast charging, unlike the Pixel 7 which supports only 20W fast charging.

Other notable features

The Pixel 8 series could feature updated connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7. Aside from this, the phone could get an under-display fingerprint reader and face recognition.

The entire spec sheet of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was leaked by Kamila Wojciechowska earlier this week. The phone could undergo a major design overhaul as well.