Country star Jelly Roll left fans stunned as he touched down in Sydney on Tuesday, unveiling a jaw-dropping 200-pound weight loss ahead of his debut tour in Australia.

The 40-year-old singer, born Jason DeFord, looked nearly unrecognisable as he strolled through the airport in a black hoodie, matching joggers and a Tennessee Titans cap, flashing a grin and greeting fans with his trademark warmth.

Gone was the burly frame that once made headlines. In its place stood a noticeably leaner, lighter version of the artist, whose transformation sparked a wave of reactions online.

'He's not Jelly Roll anymore. He's Limp Biscuit!' one fan quipped on social media, summing up the disbelief shared by thousands.

But this makeover is about more than just looks. For longtime followers, Jelly Roll's dramatic change is the culmination of a decade-long journey, one marked by addiction battles, hard-won discipline and an unwavering commitment to self-reinvention.

'I'm Gonna Lose Another 100 Pounds and Go Skydiving!'

Back in April 2024, the Save Me singer told the crowd at Pittsburgh's Big Night Aht show that he had dropped from 540 pounds to 357 pounds since restarting his health programme in late 2022.

'I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!' he announced onstage to thunderous applause.

By September 2025, he was celebrating with humour on Instagram, posting a photo captioned: 'I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.'

Fighting for His Life — Again

This isn't the first time Jelly Roll has taken on his weight. He first opened up about his health struggles in 2018, revealing that he once weighed more than 500 pounds in 2015.

'All I've ever known was being fat, and I'm f---ing miserable,' he wrote in a candid Instagram post. 'I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters — I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food.'

That post marked a turning point. By 2016, he had already lost nearly 200 pounds, telling fans he had begun "fighting to save [his] own life." But, as he later admitted, keeping the weight off proved even harder than losing it.

Breaking Old Habits

In his wife Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast in December 2024, Jelly Roll explained that his childhood in Antioch, Tennessee, made healthy eating almost impossible.

'Nobody in my house ever had a healthy relationship with food,' he said. 'That was the hard part — really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and commitment. But once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way.'

Speaking to People magazine later that year, he said he had to completely re-wire his thinking: 'I had to change the way I looked at food for the last 39 years.'

Setting New Goals

Jelly Roll's motivation now stretches far beyond fitting into designer clothes. During his Dumb Blonde appearance, he revealed an ambitious new target:

'I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.'

For an artist who has spent years documenting his struggles through songs like Son of a Sinner and Need a Favor, his weight loss feels like a physical counterpart to the redemption arc he has already sung about.

Fans Celebrate 'A Whole New Roll'

Photos from Sydney sparked a flood of online praise. One user wrote, 'From Jelly Roll to Fit Roll - what an inspiration!'

Another added, 'He's proof that change doesn't care about age. Keep rolling, brother.'

While the singer still aims to lose another 100 pounds, his story has already resonated with thousands who see in him the same perseverance that fuels his lyrics.

More Than a Makeover

Jelly Roll's weight loss is part of a broader personal reinvention. Overcoming food addiction, embracing exercise, and maintaining mental health have become cornerstones of his message.

'This is about saving my own life,' he told fans during a 2023 show. 'I just want to keep living, keep dreaming, and keep rolling.'

As his Down Under Tour continues, the man once defined by his size is now defined by his willpower: a living example that transformation is never out of reach.