Trains across Manchester and large parts of north-west England were brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after a major power failure at a key signalling centre, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and forcing hundreds of cancellations, Network Rail has confirmed.

The disruption began just before 2pm at the Manchester Rail Operating Centre, a control hub near Ashburys that houses the systems used to safely run trains, including signalling. The fault meant no trains could run between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria and Bolton. It severed some of the busiest stretches of track in the region, paralysing services across the North West.

National Rail Enquiries warned disruption was likely to continue until the end of the day, with passengers told to expect cancellations, diversions and delays of over an hour. Seven operators, including Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express, announced widespread cancellations as control staff attempted a controlled restart of the systems.

Power Failure at Signalling Nerve Centre Triggers Chaos

Transport for Greater Manchester said the issue was linked to a power failure at the Manchester Rail Operating Centre. Network Rail later confirmed that an emergency generator had failed to activate when the power went down, cutting electricity to the signalling equipment controlling lines in and around the city.

Although power was later restored, safety rules meant trains could not simply restart, with each section of track and set of signals needing to be checked and brought back online in stages, which slowed the recovery. Chris Wright, Network Rail's North West route director, apologised to passengers and said the power issues were causing 'significant delays' through Manchester.

'While some services are now running, major disruption is expected for the rest of the day,' he said, urging people to check National Rail Enquiries before travelling. The outage is among the most serious incidents to hit Britain's rail network since a 2019 power cut shut down services across large parts of England and Wales.

Northern and TransPennine Urge Passengers Not To Travel

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Northern and TransPennine Express told passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, warning that trains were 'unable to run safely' through affected routes. Services run by Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway and Transport for Wales were also hit, with problems extending well beyond Greater Manchester into the wider North West and parts of the Midlands.

National Rail said anyone travelling with those operators in the affected area should assume their train may be cancelled, heavily delayed or revised, and should allow extra time and be prepared to change route. Local authorities moved to plug the gaps, with passengers travelling within Greater Manchester told they could use any Bee Network bus or Metrolink tram at no extra cost.

The Metrolink network itself was unaffected by the power failure, offering some rail passengers an alternative route. The incident will renew scrutiny of Network Rail's reliance on centralised signalling hubs, where a single point of failure can ripple across the network.

Why Did the Backup Generator Fail? Investigation Underway

Electricity North West, which runs the local distribution network, said it was investigating whether an outage on its infrastructure had affected the area earlier in the day. Network Rail has not yet specified precisely where the original fault occurred or what triggered the generator failure.

The incident is likely to raise further questions about the vulnerability of concentrated signalling centres. In June, a glitch in Germany's national rail mobile communications system briefly brought its entire network to a standstill, highlighting how modern rail infrastructure increasingly depends on a handful of critical hubs.

Such technology is generally reliable, but when it fails, the impact on passengers is immediate, as Manchester commuters discovered on Thursday. The disruption will renew scrutiny of Network Rail's reliance on centralised signalling hubs, where a single point of failure can ripple across the network.