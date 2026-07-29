American Airlines resumed flight departures after a brief but disruptive IT outage forced a nationwide ground stop across the United States on Tuesday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the ground stop after a technology failure affected the airline's operational systems.

According to an advisory from the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the outage impacted all airports and facilities handling American Airlines operations. Flights already in the air continued to their destinations, but aircraft waiting to depart were held on the ground.

The disruption began at around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The FAA lifted the ground stop at approximately 7:18 p.m. after American Airlines confirmed its systems were returning online. Overall, the interruption lasted about 45 minutes, although delays continued to ripple through the carrier's network after departures resumed.

The outage came during a busy evening for US air travel, with thunderstorms already causing disruption at several airports along the East Coast. The temporary suspension added further pressure on airport operations and passenger schedules.

Flight tracking data later showed that around 30% of American Airlines flights were delayed, while hundreds of services were cancelled as crews and aircraft worked to recover from the disruption.

Airline Restores Systems and Apologises to Passengers

American Airlines later confirmed that the technical problem had been resolved and that flights were departing once again.

'A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening,' the airline said. 'Connectivity has been fully restored.'

'We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. We appreciate the efforts of our team to bring our systems back online so quickly and take care of our customers.'

A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for… — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 28, 2026

Social Media Users Mock Airline Over Latest Disruption

While operations gradually returned to normal, the outage quickly became a trending topic on social media. Many users mocked the airline over yet another high-profile technology failure in a news post on X.

'Looks like the clouds got a software update and forgot to reboot. Guess everyone's stuck in the sky‑free zone,' one X user commented.

'Delta: "We'd like to thank American Airlines for their continued commitment to making us look good.",' another one said.

'I was told by @AmericanAir that it was due to weather. Good way to avoid compensating us!,' a third user wrote.

Read more Experts Warn Airline Tech Outages Are Becoming Routine as American Airlines Grinds to a Halt Again Experts Warn Airline Tech Outages Are Becoming Routine as American Airlines Grinds to a Halt Again

'So the sky's on a coffee break because the computers needed a nap too,' someone joked.

Others, meanwhile, were just hoping such issues could be fixed and prevented.

'Hopefully the issue is resolved quickly and everyone can travel safely,' an X user said.

The disruption also revived debate over the aviation industry's growing dependence on complex digital infrastructure. In recent years, several major airlines have experienced technology-related outages that have led to widespread delays, highlighting how quickly software failures can cascade through modern flight operations.

Although the nationwide ground stop lasted less than an hour, its effects were felt far longer. American Airlines succeeded in restoring its systems swiftly, but the incident served as another reminder that even a short-lived IT failure can disrupt thousands of journeys and trigger lasting frustration for passengers across one of the world's busiest airline networks.