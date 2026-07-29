American Airlines flights ground to a halt again on Tuesday evening after a systemwide IT outage forced US regulators to halt departures nationwide, the latest technology failure to strand the country's largest carrier and reignite questions over airline tech fragility.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the nationwide ground stop at roughly 6:29 p.m. Eastern Time, holding every American aircraft still on the ground along with flights from its regional affiliates. The order lasted about 45 minutes before departures resumed.

American said the disruption stemmed from a technology issue that briefly knocked out connectivity across some of its systems. Systems are coming back online now, and flights are departing again,' the airline said, and apologised for the inconvenience.

The carrier has not said what caused the outage, and the FAA confirmed the airline had requested the ground stop before referring further questions to American.

Why Charlotte Stayed Snarled

Even after the all clear, the disruption did not end cleanly. The FAA scaled back its order but kept restrictions on Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of American's largest hubs, while the carrier worked through a backlog of delayed flights and a wave of severe regional thunderstorms. Passengers connecting through Charlotte faced knock-on delays well past the 45-minute stop.

A ground stop keeps planes at the gate and blocks pushback, so aircraft that miss their slot must rejoin the queue once systems recover. The ripple can stretch into the next morning.

A Pattern That Keeps Repeating

Tuesday's failure did not happen in isolation. On Christmas Eve 2024, American grounded flights nationwide for about an hour after a hardware fault at vendor DXC Technology took down the system that dispatches its planes. Five months earlier, in July 2024, a botched CrowdStrike software update grounded American and rival carriers worldwide, delaying more than 42,000 flights and cancelling over 4,700.

Each time, the airline restored service within hours. Each time, the effects lingered into the next day. For the millions of Americans who fly American every summer, the repetition is the story.

Experts Point To Ageing Systems

Aviation specialists say the outages are symptoms of a deeper problem. 'It does not appear they're investing the resources needed to maintain their technology,' said William McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, who noted that fuller summer flights make recovery harder.

The scale is documented. A US Government Accountability Office (GAO) review found 34 airline IT incidents over three years, 85% of which triggered delays or cancellations, affecting 11 of the 12 carriers it examined. Analysts add that each airline runs its own siloed crew, dispatch, and weight-and-balance systems, so a single fault can freeze an entire network.

What Travellers Should Do Now

For passengers, the practical read matters more than the cause. If American cancels a flight or delays it significantly and the traveller chooses not to fly, US Department of Transportation (DOT) rules entitle them to an automatic refund. Those who still want to travel are typically re-booked on the next available service.

Travellers should check their flight status directly, keep receipts for meals or hotels, and re-book early, because seats fill fast once a backlog clears. With Tuesday's systems restored, American said its network was returning to normal, though the recurring nature of these failures suggests the next glitch may not be far off.