A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for raping a woman while she was asleep next to her husband at the couple's house in Dumfries, Scotland in 2020.

31-year-old Daniel Smith was staying at the couple's house when he committed the crime and filmed the act on January 12, 2020.

"You had been provided with a comfortable bed, but instead you crept around the house," said the judge at the High Court in Glasgow.

"You initially molested a sleeping woman as she lay beside her husband. What is most concerning is you filmed and photographed what you did. You raped the woman until they awoke and you were ejected from the house," he added.

Smith has also been put on the sex offenders register indefinitely. He had previously been fined for a domestic assault.

"He is in some shock at the potential consequences of his conviction in terms of the sentence that will be imposed," said the defence.

In a similar incident reported from Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire, a man called Graham Ross has been jailed for six years for raping two sleeping women at two different locations, reports The Glasgow Times.

The first woman was raped multiple times between December 2013 and February 2017, while the second was attacked in April 2017.

The 38-year-old man who hails from Port Glasgow was found guilty of committing the crimes at the High Court in Glasgow. He is also a father of three children.

"These are very serious matters which had a considerable effect on both victims in this case," said Judge Tom Hughes.

"I read a victim impact statement which states that these offences have left both with catastrophic consequences which will be life long," he added.