A cruise passenger identified as Jey Gonzalez-Diaz allegedly leapt from Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas as it docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning to evade a $16,710.24 (£13,300) casino bill and avoid reporting cash to US authorities; a jet-ski rider rescued him and later arrested him onshore, according to a federal complaint.

Gonzalez-Diaz reportedly leapt into the ocean around 9:15 am local time during a routine inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) now stands accused of attempting to bypass US currency reporting laws while carrying a hefty sum in cash.

According to documents obtained by CBS News, Gonzalez-Diaz was rescued by a passerby on a jet ski, who pulled him from the water and brought him ashore, as the moment was captured on surveillance footage and later reviewed by investigators.

£13k Casino Debt and Multiple IDs

Gonzalez-Diaz had boarded the cruise on 31 August for a seven-night Southern Caribbean voyage, which included a stop in Barbados. According to CBS News, he racked up a $16,710.24 (£13,300) bill during the trip, almost entirely from casino and gaming expenses.

Royal Caribbean confirmed that the booking was made under the name Jeremy Diaz, one of several aliases Gonzalez-Diaz allegedly used. When apprehended near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, CBP agents found him carrying $14,600 in cash, two mobile phones, and five forms of identification.

The various documents bore different names, including Jeremy Omar Gonzalez-Diaz and Jey Xander Omar Gonzalez Diaz, further complicating the investigation. When asked to confirm his identity, Gonzalez-Diaz reportedly told officers, 'If you guys were good at your job, you would know that.'

Attempt to Evade Currency Reporting

Authorities say Gonzalez-Diaz jumped into the water in an attempt to evade monetary reporting requirements. In a statement to investigators, he claimed he was trying to avoid declaring the cash he was carrying, fearing he would be taxed for bringing it into the United States.

According to the Royal Caribbean Blog, the cruise line confirmed the outstanding debt and noted that the charges were 'almost exclusively associated with Casino and Gaming expenses.' The company has not commented further on the incident.

Legal Consequences and Bail

Gonzalez-Diaz has been charged with attempting to avoid currency reporting requirements, a federal offence that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He has since been released on bail, though it remains unclear whether he has retained legal representation.

Further complicating matters, records show that a man named Jeremy Omar Gonzalez-Diaz has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since January. Gonzalez-Diaz told investigators that this individual was his brother, though authorities are still verifying the connection.

Facing Justice and Broader Questions

Charged with evading currency reporting—a federal offence punishable by a maximum five-year prison term and a $250,000 fine—Gonzalez-Diaz has been released on bail. It's unclear if he's secured legal counsel, but the case is drawing scrutiny to cruise line debt collection and passenger screening.

This isn't the first overboard incident on cruises, but the blend of gambling debt and evasion tactics makes it particularly gripping.

While Royal Caribbean has not issued a public statement beyond confirming the debt, the dramatic nature of the escape has drawn widespread attention online, with many questioning ship security and the allure of at-sea betting.