A 20-year-old man from Louisiana has been accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death before throwing her 2-year-old son off a bridge and killing him.

Brynnen Murphy allegedly shot his partner Kaylen Johnson, 24, multiple times following an argument in March this year.

The woman and her son had been missing since March 5, according to her family. "She told her friend that she had just made it home. She wanted to take a bath and get something to eat, and that was the last time anybody heard from her," said April Johnson, Kaylen's mother.

Her car was found near an apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive, far from her own apartment on Old Hammond Highway. The family got suspicious when they did not hear from her for six days.

The alleged crime came to light after the woman's family filed a complaint with the police regarding the pair's disappearance. The police later found her bullet-ridden body in a secluded area in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Her son's body was found near a bridge in the area and a preliminary post-mortem result revealed that he died of hypothermia, per a report in WBRZ.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Murphy turned himself in a week after committing the crime and led them to the bodies. He told them that Johnson had picked him up in her car when they got into an argument.

He shot her several times after the argument got out of control and dumped her body in ditch along Burbank Drive before going on to kill her 2-year-old son. The accused has allegedly admitted to hearing the boy cry as he drove off.

Murphy, who was a property maintenance worker at Kaylen's apartment complex, was babysitting her son the day both disappeared, according to family members. He has now been booked on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide even as an investigation in the case continues.

He is set to go on trial, however, the trial date has not yet been fixed. Murphy is being held at the West Baton Rouge Detention Centre, per the court records.