A 32-year-old man who attacked a woman just six weeks after he met her on Tinder has been sentenced to prison by a local court.

The man, identified as Benjamin Flatters, has become one of the first people in the UK to be jailed under a new non-fatal strangulation law. The incident took place in June this year at the victim's house in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Flatters attacked the woman in her own bedroom. The attack lasted for up to five minutes before the victim managed to flee and reach out for help.

She asked her neighbour to call 999 as Flatters continued to rant about burning the house down and going back to prison. The police rushed to the scene and arrested Flatters while the victim was also given first aid. She did not have any serious injuries.

He has now been sent to prison for 34 months and was ordered to serve a further 12 months on an extended licence following his release. He has also been slapped with a 10-year restraining order by Lincoln Crown Court.

Flatters had earlier been in jail for affray and possession of a knife. He had been arrested after he threatened guests by roaming around a hotel holding a knife. In 2018, he ended up injuring two women after he threw a glass across a crowded nightclub following an argument with his girlfriend, per a report in The Mirror.

The new non-fatal strangulation law was introduced on June 7 this year in an attempt to protect victims of domestic violence and abuse. Under the new law, offenders can face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

"Domestic abuse is absolutely a priority for Lincolnshire Police and for the perpetrator in this case to receive a 34-month custodial sentence sends a strong message to perpetrators," said Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin.

"I hope that the victim in this case feels a sense of justice for what they went through," he added.