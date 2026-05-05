A fresh controversy around Donald Trump and the long-running battle over the Jeffrey Epstein files is gaining traction after Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly described what she says was a decisive private exchange with the president.

Speaking in multiple interviews and during an April 2026 appearance at the Ron Paul Institute, Greene claimed Trump directly urged her to back off efforts to fully release the Epstein documents, warning that doing so would harm people within his own social orbit.

The allegation is striking not just for what it suggests about internal resistance to transparency, but also because it comes from a former ally whose relationship with Trump has since collapsed.

What Did Trump Say to Marjorie Taylor Greene?

According to Greene's account, the conversation happened after she refused to withdraw support from a discharge petition tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She says Trump told her, 'People you know, Marjorie... people at Mar-a-Lago. People in Palm Beach—they're going to get hurt by this... These are good people.'

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump told her that people at Mar-a-Lago would be hurt by the release of the Epstein files.



Greene: Trump said his friends would get hurt if we release the Epstein files. He said, "Marjorie, these are good people. These are people you know at... pic.twitter.com/57Kq4y7fv9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2026

Greene has repeated this claim across platforms, including podcasts and speeches, framing it as the moment she realised Trump was not fully committed to releasing the files. She also alleges that Trump privately instructed figures like Pam Bondi to block disclosures and pressured Republican leadership, including Mike Johnson, to slow legislative efforts.

However, there is no independent verification of this specific conversation. Trump's team has dismissed Greene's claims, characterising her as disgruntled after her political break from the movement.

How the Epstein Files Became a Flashpoint

The push to release Epstein-related records intensified in late 2025, when a bipartisan group including Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna joined Greene in backing a rare discharge petition to force a House vote.

The resulting bill did pass and was signed by Trump in November 2025. But the rollout quickly became contentious. Releases were delayed beyond the initial timeline, were heavily redacted and were missing key names and details.

That gap between promise and delivery is what Greene now points to as evidence of internal resistance.

The Breakdown Between Trump and Greene

The fallout between the two political figures has been dramatic.

Greene, once one of Trump's most vocal defenders, is now one of his sharpest critics. Trump publicly mocked her as 'disloyal' and 'wacky,' even backing primary challengers against her.

Greene, in turn, has accused Trump of abandoning core promises and coined the phrase 'Trump Disappointment Syndrome.' She resigned from Congress effective January 2026, citing frustration not just over the Epstein issue but also broader concerns about transparency and elite protection.

The Epstein fight, she has said repeatedly, was the turning point.

Why Mar-a-Lago Matters in the Epstein Conversation

The reference to 'people at Mar-a-Lago' has added another layer to the controversy. Mar-a-Lago is more than a residence—it's a hub of Trump's political and social network, hosting donors, allies, and high-profile figures.

Historically, Epstein himself had connections to that world. He socialised with Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s, including at Mar-a-Lago events, before reportedly being banned years before his legal troubles became public.

Recent document releases have mentioned Trump and Mar-a-Lago in various contexts, often social or tangential, but have not produced verified evidence of wrongdoing by Trump. Still, the overlap is enough to keep scrutiny high, especially as full disclosures remain incomplete.

Greene has been careful to say she does not believe Trump personally committed crimes but insists that withholding information to protect associates undermines the broader push for accountability.

Furthermore, Greene's account lands at a moment when questions around the Epstein files are still unresolved. The combination of partial disclosures, political infighting, and longstanding connections to powerful social circles keeps the issue alive.

Her claim adds a new dimension, suggesting that the resistance to full transparency may not just be institutional but personal.