A dramatic public rift has erupted within the heart of the MAGA Movement after Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Donald Trump of harbouring a deep-seated hostility towards women.

The former Georgia Congresswoman launched an uncharacteristically direct attack on the US President on X (formerly Twitter) this week, following his mockery of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The fallout, sparked by a fabricated 'Vile Person of the Year' magazine cover shared by Trump on Truth Social, marks a historic low in the relationship between the President and his once-closest legislative ally.

The post and Greene's blistering response to it have opened an unusually direct fight between Trump, Greene, and Owens in full public view.

Greene's blistering response, which alleged that Trump 'hates women he can't control', has exposed a significant MAGA movement civil war just as the administration navigates a complex global landscape.

sentdefender: U.S. President Donald J. Trump attacks right-wing podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens in a post on TruthSocial, calling her an “extremely Low IQ individual,” while including a fake cover of Time Magazine which labels her “Vile P… pic.twitter.com/dLRWft4BbX — Drew Grimaldi (@Grimillionaire) April 24, 2026

The clash followed Trump's own attack on Owens over her remarks about Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. In the Truth Social post, Trump called Owens 'despicable' for 'attacking' Macron and dismissed her as a 'low-IQ individual,' while sharing a fabricated magazine cover that branded her the 'vile person of the year' and included a string of other taunts.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Trump kontrol edemediği kadınlardan nefret ediyor"https://t.co/TcyFSAph0A pic.twitter.com/8vOUTrfP85 — Independent Turkish (@TurkishIndy) April 26, 2026

Greene's answer was not a careful distancing exercise. It was a frontal hit. She called Trump's post 'cruel' and then pushed far beyond that, writing that 'President Trump hates women he can't control, who don't worship him, women who actually worship God and are much more intelligent than he is.'

Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene And Candace Owens In A Public Split

What makes this episode striking is not just the insult itself but who delivered it. Greene has long been one of Trump's most visible allies, so hearing her accuse him of hostility towards women marks a serious rupture, even in the permanently overheated world of MAGA infighting.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Trump hates intelligent women like Candace Owens”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K5b5sQDkxj — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 25, 2026

She did not stop at defending Owens. Greene also dragged Laura Loomer into the dispute, suggesting the fake cover looked like something Loomer could 'conjure up' and alleging that she had been giving Trump political advice that had damaged both him and the Republican Party.

🇺🇲🔸Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Trump "flat out" told Pam Bondi "do not release the Epstein Files."

🔸"Trump was blocking everybody... he said, 'My friends will get hurt.'... People at Mar-a-Lago, they're going to get hurt.'" pic.twitter.com/W7PCkyC5TO — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) April 22, 2026

Then the broadside widened again. Greene said Trump had failed to back women she described as Epstein victims and claimed he had even called her a 'traitor' for supporting them.

She went on to argue that the only people in his cabinet whom he had either fired or privately told to leave were women, naming Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Her most politically pointed line was also the simplest. 'No matter what you think about any of us women, as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women,' she wrote, adding that posts like his would turn 'the majority of women in America against him.' It was the language of betrayal, not mere disagreement, and it suggested Greene wanted the wound to be seen.

Candace Owens At The Centre Of Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene's Feud

Owens, for her part, had already put herself at the centre of a different and more legally dangerous fight. She had repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born male and later transitioned, an allegation that prompted a defamation suit from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in Delaware in 2025.

After Laura Loomer highlighted that Candace Owens had hired attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has been involved in pro Israel advocacy, Kasowitz has now withdrawn as lead counsel in the defamation case brought by Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron. pic.twitter.com/UqX5XE0QMH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 23, 2026

Tom Clare, a lawyer acting for the Macrons, said on the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast in 2025 that Brigitte Macron found the allegations 'incredibly upsetting.' He also said the claims had become a distraction for the French president, even if he did not want to suggest they had thrown him 'off his game.'

Clare said the couple were prepared to show that the allegations were untrue, both in general terms and in detail. Asked whether they were ready to present photographs of Brigitte Macron when she was pregnant, he said such images existed and would be produced in court, where rules applied.

Trump slams Candace Owens’ online campaign accusing Brigitte Macron of being a ‘man’; brands it “despicable.”



“She is an extremely Low IQ individual.” pic.twitter.com/tAka6g1U9X — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2026

Owens had staked her own reputation on the allegation. In March 2024, according to the BBC report, she said she would put her 'entire professional reputation' on the belief that Brigitte Macron was born male. By the time Trump shared the fake cover and Greene retaliated, Owens had not publicly responded to his post.