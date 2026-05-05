Marjorie Taylor Greene has alleged that Donald Trump sent her a text message in which he claimed that if her son was killed, it would be her fault. The former congresswoman from Georgia, formerly a staunch Trump ally, revealed the details in a recent interview in Piers Morgan Uncensored, describing the president's response as showing 'no compassion' when she raised the issue of death threats to her family.

The claim has thrust the pair's bitter feud back into the spotlight, with Greene linking it to her earlier push for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Text Exchange That Exposed Tensions

Greene, who resigned from Congress in recent months, said she reached out to Trump after her family began receiving serious threats. These included a pipe bomb threat on her house and several direct death threats against her 22-year-old son, Derek. She attributed the surge in threats to Trump's repeated use of the word 'traitor' to describe her following their disagreement over the Epstein files.

In her message to the president, Greene stressed that no one's children should ever be the victim of political violence because of policy disagreements. According to her account, Trump's reply was accusatory and lacked any sympathy.

Read more Greene Says Trump Told Her 'My Friends Will Get Hurt' During Final Phone Call Over Epstein Files Greene Says Trump Told Her 'My Friends Will Get Hurt' During Final Phone Call Over Epstein Files

'He basically blamed me. He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault,' she told her interviewer in an MSN report.

She said she still possesses the text messages from the president. In an Instagram reel that has been viewed by thousands, Greene is heard saying: 'I'm not a traitor to my country... He said if my son were to get killed - it would be my fault!' The clip shows her reacting with disbelief at the alleged response.

Background to the Political Rift

A Time article details the rift between Greene and Trump developed last year when the former congresswoman worked alongside Republican colleagues to demand the full release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump reportedly considered the effort a betrayal of loyalty.

This led to public criticism from the president, after which Greene said the threats against her family escalated dramatically. This disagreement prompted her eventual departure from Congress. Greene has described the text exchange as a turning point, revealing a side of Trump she had not seen during their years of alliance.

Her personal wealth as per Yahoo Finance, which has grown during her time in office to an estimated £18.5 million (approximately $25 million) through her family's commercial construction business, has been the subject of financial disclosures.

Reactions and Wider Implications

The claims have divided opinion within Republican circles, with some expressing concern over the tone of the exchange while others have questioned the timing of Greene's revelation. Piers Morgan appeared stunned by the details as Greene recounted them.

The story has reignited discussions about whether political disagreements should ever extend to threats against family members. As of Tuesday, no official response has come from the White House or Trump himself regarding the specific text messages.

Greene maintains she has kept the messages private but felt it necessary to share the essence of the exchange to highlight the issue of political threats against families. The episode has once again highlighted the challenges facing those who break ranks within the MAGA movement.