Donald Trump is under fire after Marjorie Taylor Greene accused him of reacting without compassion after she raised alarm over death threats targeting her family, including her son.

Speaking in a televised interview with Piers Morgan, the former congresswoman claimed Trump not only dismissed her concerns but also suggested she bore responsibility if anything happened to her child. The allegation has added fresh controversy to an already volatile split between the two former allies.

Threats Against Greene's Son

Greene said the situation reached a critical stage after she began receiving what she described as escalating death threats linked to political attacks against her. According to her account, the threats intensified after Trump publicly labelled her a 'traitor,' language she believes contributed directly to the hostile messages aimed at her family.

In her interview, Greene said, 'I can't even count how many death threats. But the death threats escalated on one of my children, and I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him.'

She added that she forwarded the threats to senior officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Vice President JD Vance, and White House aides, in an effort to raise urgent concern about her family's safety.

Marge tells Piers Trump tried to cover up the Epstein files, even the government shutdown was part of it — and when Trump called her a “traitor” and her son got death threats Trump had no compassion for her and told her it would be her fault if her son got killed. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9eSV1PpoSq — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 15, 2026

Private Text Exchange

Greene revealed that she directly contacted Trump via text message after the situation intensified, describing the exchange as deeply upsetting. She said she had hoped for understanding but instead received what she characterised as a cold and dismissive response.

According to Greene, 'He was very unkind about these death threats. He blamed me, basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.'

She said that moment became the 'nail in the coffin' for their relationship, marking the point where trust between them fully collapsed. Greene insisted she responded by telling Trump that no political disagreement should ever result in threats against a child.

Political Fallout, Epstein, and Iran Disputes

The breakdown between Greene and Trump did not happen in isolation. Their split widened after Greene pushed for the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a move that reportedly angered the president. Tensions further escalated when Greene criticised Trump's comments on Iran, including his warning that he would 'destroy the whole civilisation' in response to conflict developments.

Greene said her opposition to these positions led to Trump intensifying personal attacks against her, including calling her a 'traitor.' She rejected the label outright, saying, 'Standing up for rape victims doesn't make me a traitor.'

These disagreements, she said, formed the backdrop to a growing sense of political and personal rupture.

Trump's Silence on Claim

At the time of writing, Trump has not directly responded to Greene's specific allegation that he told her she would be responsible if harm came to her son. However, he has previously dismissed her in strong terms, including calling her a 'nut job' and criticising her publicly during rallies.

Greene, meanwhile, says she is now out of Congress and has no plans to return, adding that she is 'very happy to no longer be in Congress' despite the controversy surrounding her exit.

The claims have intensified debate around the increasingly personal nature of political conflict in the United States, with supporters and critics sharply divided over responsibility, rhetoric, and the consequences of public political attacks.