Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has renewed her criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, declaring on 3 May 2026 via X that 'no one has been arrested or held accountable' — despite the release of thousands of documents related to Epstein's decades-long abuse of underage girls. In the same post, Greene wrote that she 'still can't believe' she had to fight President Trump himself to get the files released, adding that the failure to deliver justice was 'what killed MAGA.'

Greene also used the post to coin a pointed phrase for her current state of mind, writing: 'I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome.' The remark drew significant attention online, with the post accumulating over 100,000 views within hours of being published.

From Ally to Critic

Greene and Trump's relationship fractured when the Georgia lawmaker refused to follow the President's lead over the Epstein files. Although Trump eventually pivoted and signed a bill ordering the release of the documents on 19 November, he had initially dismissed calls for their publication as a 'Democrat hoax.'

Greene was once a staunch supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement, but became a fierce critic after Trump called her a 'ranting lunatic' on Truth Social in November. She announced her resignation from Congress the same month, with her last day on 5 January 2026.

'He Fought the Hardest to Stop This'

In an interview released in February 2026, Greene said of Trump: 'He fought the hardest to stop these files from being released, and the only reason that he signed our bill that we passed in the House was because he had to. It became a massive political problem.'

Greene has also claimed that Trump directly instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi not to release the Epstein files, saying Trump 'flat out told her, "Do not release the Epstein files." He was blocking everybody.' She further recounted a conversation she said she had with Trump directly, in which he told her: 'People you know, Marjorie, people at Mar-a-Lago. They're going to get hurt.'

The White House has not publicly responded to Greene's account of either conversation.

MAGA's Woman Problem

Greene has also warned that the MAGA base's response to the Epstein files could cost the Republican Party dearly in the midterms, calling out influencers on the right for 'mocking the seriousness of women who were trafficked and raped as teenagers and young women.' She wrote: 'Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms, you insensitive clowns. The Republican Party already has a woman voting problem.'

Trump, for his part, took to Truth Social to call the issue the 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,' referring to those still pushing for accountability as 'past supporters' and writing: 'I don't want their support anymore!'

MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax.



And I still can’t believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested… pic.twitter.com/ZixhucQya1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 3, 2026

Cracks in the Coalition

Greene's public break with Trump has not been an isolated case. Conservative commentators Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have also voiced growing disillusionment. Both Greene and Owens, along with Alex Jones, have gone as far as suggesting Trump's Cabinet should consider the 25th Amendment as a means to remove him from office.

Greene has also floated Carlson for president, writing in a social media post in March: 'I SUPPORT TUCKER. Trump doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore.' Carlson has publicly dismissed a presidential bid.

The Epstein files saga has become one of the most politically charged fault lines within the Republican Party ahead of the 2026 midterms. CNN polling showed Trump's approval among Republicans dropped from 92 per cent in March 2025 to 80 per cent by March 2026, with strong approval falling from 64 per cent to 43 per cent over the same period.

Greene left Congress on 5 January 2026. No arrests have been made in connection with the Epstein files released under the November 2025 legislation. The 2026 midterm elections are scheduled for November.