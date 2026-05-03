A political rally in Florida has sparked fresh controversy after Donald Trump opened his speech with a provocative and widely criticised attack on Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, reviving long-debunked allegations about her personal life.

Speaking to supporters in The Villages on May 1, Trump launched into a mocking imitation, quoting what he claimed was a conversation between Omar and her brother: "Goodnight, brother, let's go to bed." The remark was part of an enduring tirade in which he repeated an unverified and widely discredited conspiracy theory alleging that Omar had married her brother.

Trump's Obscene Remarks on Ilhan Omar Draw Backlash

Trump's comments were met with applause from segments of the crowd but quickly drew condemnation from political opponents and civil rights advocates. Critics described the remarks as deeply personal, inflammatory, and rooted in misinformation.

According to reporters covering the rally, Trump not only repeated the allegation about Rep Ilhan Omar, but also embellished it with dramatic and sarcastic language, aiming to ridicule the congresswoman in front of thousands of supporters.

The accusation itself has circulated for years in fringe political circles but has never been substantiated by credible evidence. Fact-checkers and multiple investigations have found no proof supporting the claim, and Omar has consistently denied it.

Long-Running Feud Between Trump and Ilhan Omar

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The incident marks the latest escalation in a long-standing feud between Trump and Omar, one of the most prominent progressive voices in Congress. Omar, a Somali-American lawmaker and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has frequently been a target of Trump's rhetoric dating back to his earlier campaigns.

Trump has previously criticised Omar over immigration, foreign policy, and her outspoken opposition to his administration. His remarks at the Florida rally also included broader attacks on Somali immigrants and questions about her role in US politics, further intensifying the backlash.

Trump and His Habitual Personal Attacks on Opponents

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in the United States, with Trump continuing to hold large rallies as he shapes his political agenda. His speeches have often blended policy commentary with personal attacks on opponents, a strategy that has both energised his base and drawn repeated criticism.

Trump has made similarly charged remarks in recent appearances, including statements that critics have labelled racially insensitive or misleading. For many observers, the Florida rally underscores how personal attacks and controversial claims remain a central feature of Trump's political messaging, particularly when targeting high-profile Democratic figures.

The Polarisation of American Politics

The latest controversy has reignited debate over the tone of political discourse in the US, especially as the country heads deeper into another contentious election cycle. Advocacy groups and lawmakers have called for greater accountability, warning that such rhetoric can inflame divisions and spread misinformation.

Rep Ilhan Omar has not immediately responded to the specific remarks from the rally, but she has previously condemned similar attacks as dangerous and rooted in prejudice. As reactions continue to unfold, the episode highlights the enduring polarisation in American politics—and the role that high-profile speeches play in shaping it.