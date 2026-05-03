A medical expert has raised fresh concerns after US President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to a dentist in Florida, prompting questions about the transparency surrounding his health.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, a former White House physician, questioned on X why Trump would travel off-site for dental care when the White House has had its own dental facilities since the Hoover administration, noting that President Biden had a root canal performed there.

Expert Questions Off-Site Dental Visit

Read more Trump Has 'Health Affliction Going On' But Could Still Live Up to 100, Political Commentator Claims Trump Has 'Health Affliction Going On' But Could Still Live Up to 100, Political Commentator Claims

According to a White House reporter, Trump, 79, made an off-schedule trip for dental care over the weekend following a public speech and a morning of golf. The visit was not publicly detailed in advance, and limited information was provided afterwards, fuelling speculation about the reason behind the appointment.

The unusual nature of the visit drew scrutiny from Reiner, who questioned why such care would require an external trip. He pointed out that the White House is equipped with its own dental facilities, suggesting that routine procedures could typically be handled on-site.

'The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,' Reiner wrote on X.

The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH. https://t.co/t45yWZmRdL — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 2, 2026

In a separate post, Reiner noted that this is not the first time Trump has chosen to visit the dentist in Florida.

'There's been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions. The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist,' he wrote.

There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions. The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist. https://t.co/MNX1mRsVsA — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 3, 2026

A Pattern of Limited Disclosure

Reiner's remarks come amid growing attention to Trump's health and the level of disclosure provided to the public. The president has not had a widely publicised full medical evaluation since April 2025, despite calls for regular updates given his age and the demands of office.

The Florida visit has also reignited debate over whether presidents should be required to undergo and release comprehensive health assessments. Reiner has advocated for mandatory annual reports to Congress, including physical, cognitive, and psychiatric evaluations, arguing that greater transparency is essential for public trust.

I agree with the president that anyone running for POTUS should have a comprehensive medical, cognitive, and psychiatric assessment prior to the election. I also believe that the president should be required to undergo such an evaluation once a year and the report should be… pic.twitter.com/37ZCaayw9w — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 30, 2026

The president has repeatedly emphasised his cognitive fitness, claiming he has 'aced' multiple tests, while also calling for such exams to be required for all presidential candidates. The White House has consistently described him as energetic and mentally sharp.

The lack of detail surrounding the dental visit is not an isolated case. Previous medical-related appointments have also reportedly been disclosed with minimal information, contributing to ongoing questions about transparency.

Reiner has called for mandatory annual presidential health reports to Congress, covering physical, cognitive, and psychiatric evaluations. The White House has not responded to his comments. Trump's last widely publicised medical evaluation was in April 2025.

No Legal Requirement, but Growing Calls for Clarity

The incident has drawn attention to a broader question in US politics: how much the public should know about a sitting president's health. There is no legal requirement for full disclosure, but Reiner argues that clearer standards could help avoid speculation and ensure accountability.

The White House has not provided further clarification about the Florida visit. Reiner has called for mandatory annual presidential health reports to Congress, covering physical, cognitive, and psychiatric evaluations. Trump's last widely publicised medical evaluation was in April 2025.