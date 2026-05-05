A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has effectively collapsed, with both sides now engaged in renewed military exchanges across the Persian Gulf. Both sides claimed to have hit the other's vessels at the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

The United Arab Emirates also reported that it was targeted by a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones—an incident that has widened the conflict and heightened fears of a broader regional war. UAE authorities said an Iranian drone sparked a fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, wounding three people.

Iran and the US Strike Each Other's Vessels

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The renewed violence follows weeks of uneasy calm after a ceasefire brokered in early April. That truce is now widely seen as broken, as Iranian forces resumed offensive operations in response to what they describe as US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global shipping lane.

The United States, for its part, has intensified its military presence in the region, launching a naval operation aimed at securing safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait. US forces have reportedly engaged Iranian units directly, including sinking several fast-attack boats that threatened both military and civilian ships.

A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has effectively collapsed, with both sides now engaged in renewed military exchanges across the Persian Gulf. Both sides claimed to have hit the other's vessels at the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

The United Arab Emirates also reported that it was targeted by a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones—an incident that has widened the conflict and heightened fears of a broader regional war. UAE authorities said an Iranian drone sparked a fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, wounding three people.

Iran and US Exchange Strikes at Straight of Hormuz

The renewed violence follows weeks of uneasy calm after a ceasefire brokered in early April. That truce is now widely seen as broken, as Iranian forces resumed offensive operations in response to what they describe as US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global shipping lane.

The United States, for its part, has intensified its military presence in the region, launching a naval operation aimed at securing safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait. US forces have reportedly engaged Iranian units directly, including sinking several fast-attack boats that threatened both military and civilian ships.

Washington has denied Iranian claims that its warships were hit by Iran, maintaining that its operations are defensive and focused on protecting global trade routes. However, Iran has warned that any foreign military movement in the strait without its approval will be treated as a legitimate target, raising the risk of further confrontation.

UAE Oil Refinery Attacked by Iran as Well

According to UAE officials, air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones launched from Iran. The country said at least 15 missiles and four drones were detected, with most neutralised before impact. Despite the interceptions, several people were injured, and infrastructure damage was reported near key energy facilities.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred in Fujairah, home to one of the UAE's largest oil hubs, where a strike reportedly triggered a fire and damaged vessels in surrounding waters. Authorities described the attack as a 'dangerous escalation,' signalling that the conflict is no longer confined to military targets but increasingly threatens critical economic infrastructure.

The broader geopolitical implications are significant. The Strait of Hormuz handles a substantial portion of the world's oil supply, and disruptions have already sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Shipping delays, attacks on tankers, and rising insurance costs are compounding concerns about economic fallout if the conflict continues to escalate.

Negotiations Remain Stalled

International leaders have begun to respond. The United Kingdom condemned Iran's actions and called for an immediate return to diplomacy, emphasising the need to preserve stability in the Gulf. Meanwhile, regional allies are reinforcing defences, including new systems designed to counter drone threats.

Despite diplomatic efforts, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled. Iran has reportedly floated proposals tied to sanctions relief and a phased de-escalation, but US officials have expressed scepticism, and no breakthrough appears imminent.

With missile strikes, drone attacks, and naval confrontations intensifying, the conflict has entered a volatile new phase. What began as a contained military exchange now risks spiralling into a wider regional crisis—one that could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East and further disrupt global markets in the process.