Melania Trump was accused in Washington on Friday of shifting the burden of justice onto Jeffrey Epstein's survivors after the first lady used a surprise White House appearance to urge Congress to hold public hearings with victims and to insist she had 'no connections whatsoever' to the disgraced financier.

The backlash followed Melania Trump's unexpected intervention in the long-running Epstein saga on Thursday morning, when she appealed to lawmakers to schedule hearings for survivors 'as soon as possible.' She framed the appearance, delivered from the White House briefing room, as a call for transparency and justice.

Within 24 hours, however, a group of women who say they were abused by Epstein publicly rebuked her. They argued that her statement shifted attention away from the officials and institutions they believe failed them, including the Department of Justice, Florida law enforcement and figures linked to the Trump administration.

Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumors that she was trying to get out ahead of something.



One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the… — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) April 9, 2026

Survivors Say Melania Trump Put Pressure On Victims, Not Power

In a joint statement posted on X on Friday 10 April, survivors who have long sought accountability in the Epstein case said they were 'dissatisfied' with Melania Trump's remarks and with the way she presented herself as an ally.

BREAKING: Epstein survivors are not buying Melania’s comments. In a statement they say survivors “have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice. First Lady… pic.twitter.com/qMWRnso5MV — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 9, 2026

They said they had 'already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony,' then accused her of 'shifting the burden onto survivors under politicised conditions that protect those with power: the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump Administration, which has still not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.'

That reference to the Act highlighted a frustration that has simmered for months. Survivors and their lawyers have argued that key records linked to the Epstein case remain out of public view.

The statement also singled out former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, whose earlier handling of Epstein-related matters has been sharply criticised by victims' advocates.

Survivors accused Bondi of mishandling files and exposing their identities, an allegation that has made her a focus of anger among those who say the system did more to shield Epstein and his circle than to protect teenage girls.

The statement ended with a list of signatories including Danielle Bensky, Marijke Chartouni, Amanda Roberts, Liz Stein, Jess Michaels, two women identified as Jane Doe, Lara Blume McGee, Sharlene Rochard, Annie Farmer, Juliette Rose Bryant, Rachel Benevidez and Marina Lacerda. Several of those names have appeared in court filings and media reports over the years, which sharpened the force of their direct criticism of Melania Trump.

So far, there has been no detailed public response from Melania Trump's office to the survivors' accusations. There is also no confirmed indication of any private outreach or follow-up.

Melania Trump Denies Links To Epstein And Maxwell

Melania Trump's Thursday appearance was not only a call for hearings. It was also an effort to draw a clear line between herself and Epstein, whose death in jail in 2019 did little to quiet questions about who enabled him.

From the lectern, she said attempts to link her to Epstein 'needed to end today.' She also said she had crossed paths with him only once, in 2000, and added: 'I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victim. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.'

She went further by saying she did not know Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, who was later convicted in connection with his trafficking network. That claim, however, quickly ran into an awkward piece of documented history.

A 2002 email shows Melania Trump writing to Maxwell after seeing her on a magazine cover. In the message, she says Maxwell looks 'great,' invites her to call when she lands in New York, and signs off with 'love.'

Here is an email from the Epstein Files showing Melania Trump praising Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/g4RsV5Ixq2 — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 9, 2026

Critics argue that the email sits uneasily alongside Melania Trump's claim that she did not know Maxwell. Mrs Trump, however, has dismissed it as a 'polite reply' and 'casual correspondence,' insisting it does not amount to a meaningful relationship.

Melania Trump has also maintained that she had 'no connections whatsoever' to Epstein beyond that single alleged meeting. Survivors, reading the same records, have reached a very different view of what counts as a connection and who should now be pressed for answers.

The dispute leaves Congress in an awkward position. If lawmakers do schedule hearings in response to Melania Trump's appeal, survivors are likely to arrive with pointed questions about why the Trump administration, Pam Bondi and other named officials did not act sooner.

If no hearings materialise, critics will cast her intervention as a brief piece of political theatre in a scandal that has already seen too much of that and too little accountability.