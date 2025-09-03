The long-awaited NCIS spinoff has finally arrived, and fans are eager to reunite with the show's favourite will-they-won't-they duo. In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, viewers catch up with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they navigate a new chapter in their lives.

Series favourites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are back to play the titular characters in this new show. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the series will also see the return of Mark Harmon, who played beloved leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the original show.

Crossovers Are A Possibility On 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

The NCIS universe has a rich history of crossovers. After all, it's already happened several times with characters from NCIS and former spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans occasionally teaming up across storylines.

When it comes to NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Weatherly, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show along with de Pablo, isn't ruling out a possible crossover. However, he wants the show to take its time and find its footing before they consider it.

'We needed to really create the world,' the actor said in an interview with TV Guide. 'And then later, anyone who comes into it, we would have to make it appropriate to the way it feels'

Meanwhile, NCIS veteran Sean Murray, who starred in several seasons with both de Pablo and Weatherly in the original series, is open to crossing over to Tony & Ziva. 'Yeah, it's very possible, I'll say that. Especially inside of our franchise, as I'm sure you could guess,' Murray told TV Insider. 'And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it's all in the family, so we'll see what happens.'

Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Return In 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'?

While possible crossover episodes may just see the likes of McGee (Murray) or Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) make cameos in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, an appearance from Harmon's Agent Gibbs might prove to be tricky. The character officially stepped away in season 19.

Still, Gibbs remains an integral part of the NCIS universe, with the franchise exploring Gibbs' backstory in the prequel spinoff NCIS: Origins. Harmon also reprises his role in some capacity, serving as the show's narrator. Actor Austin Stowell portrays a much younger Agent Gibbs onscreen, with season 2 set to premiere on 14 October.

Given Harmon's continued behind-the-scenes involvement, an appearance in Tony & Ziva isn't out of the question. For now, however, fans will have to wait and see. What's clear is that Harmon is ever-present in the minds of former co-stars Weatherly and de Pablo.

During their appearance at Comic-Con 2025, the NCIS: Tony & Ziva duo revealed a private hand signal that they still use, something they learned from Harmon. The gesture involves raised fists and some swivelling, a move Harmon once used on the NCIS set.

When Brian Dietzen, a fellow NCIS alum who also joined them onstage during the panel, asked them what the hand gesture was about, de Pablo and Weatherly answered in unison, 'Mark Harmon.'