Mark Ruffalo addressed rumours of the Hulk appearing in the Disney Plus series "She-Hulk," and pitched an idea about a "Hulk" standalone movie.

The actor has been a fan-favourite to play the Angry Green Giant after he took over the role of Bruce Banner from Edward Norton. It has been nearly eight years since he debuted in Joss Whedon's 2012 movie "The Avengers," and has portrayed the character more times than Norton. Yet, unlike his predecessor who got his chance to appear on a standalone film in the form of Louis Terrier's "The Incredible Hulk," Ruffalo has yet to star in his solo "Hulk" movie.

Now, it is really up to Disney and Marvel Studios if they want to have a "Hulk" standalone movie. But given the chance, Ruffalo pitched an interesting idea. He said he wants Hulk's solo film to tell the character's whereabouts prior to his appearances in the "Avengers" movie series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"There's an idea that I think could be really interesting. We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers," Ruffalo said in an interview with Variety adding, "It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

As for the fate of the Hulk, Ruffalo expressed his uncertainty on whether the Avenger will appear in Phase 4 of the MCU. "There's nothing completely at a place where it's a done deal. There's some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in 'She-Hulk.' If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting," he revealed, adding, "Right now that's about it. That's all there is on the table."

Ruffalo did not say whether he has already pitched his idea to Kevin Feige or the rest of the higher-ups at Marvel Studios. A "Hulk" solo film would be interesting to watch especially if it tells how Bruce Banner was able to transform himself into Smart Hulk. The film could take place in the five-year time jump in "Avengers: Endgame."