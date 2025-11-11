Just when the gaming world thought 2025's major announcements were over, PlayStation delivered a surprise State of Play Japan event packed with reveals.

While titles like Elden Ring: Nightreign and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake captured attention, it was the latest update on Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls that has fighting game fans buzzing.

A stunning new trailer gave players a fresh look at the upcoming brawler from legendary developer Arc System Works.

More importantly, it confirmed that the second Closed Beta is just weeks away, offering another chance for players to step into the ring with Marvel's mightiest heroes and villains.

What New Heroes Await in the Marvel Tōkon Beta?

The upcoming Closed Beta 2 for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is set to introduce two iconic characters to the fray: the web-slinging Spider-Man and the spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider. Their inclusion brings the total playable roster to eight, allowing for even more dynamic four-character team combinations.

Apart from new fighters, players will also get new battlegrounds. Two new stages, the prehistoric Savage Land and the iconic X-Mansion, will be added for the beta. The developers have teased that each stage includes 'unique interactive features', promising more than just a static backdrop to the action.

How Player Feedback Is Shaping Marvel Tōkon

Co-developed by PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has already been in the hands of players at major events like Evo and Tokyo Game Show. Feedback from these sessions and the first closed beta has been crucial.

The development team has implemented numerous improvements based on player feedback. These include significant balance adjustments, performance optimisations, visual enhancements, and upgrades to the overall user experience. This commitment to refinement shows the team is listening closely to its community ahead of the full launch.

Arc System Works is renowned for its deep, stylish fighting games, and this beta is a key step in ensuring Marvel Tōkon lives up to that pedigree. More specific details on the changes are expected to be shared closer to the beta date.

Your Ultimate Guide to Joining the Marvel Tōkon Beta

The second Closed Beta test is your next opportunity to go hands-on with the game. It will run for 72 hours on the PlayStation 5.

The beta begins on Friday, 5 December, at midnight Pacific Time and concludes on Sunday, 7 December, at 11:59 PM PT. On the first two days, players can access both CPU battles and online matches. However, on the final day, 7 December, only online battles will be available.

Getting access is straightforward for returning players. Anyone who participated in the first beta will be automatically registered and will receive a reminder email from PlayStation. If you previously registered but did not play, you should keep an eye out for an invitation. For newcomers, you can sign up now to register your interest for the first time.