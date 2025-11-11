Rockstar Games' epic western adventure, Red Dead Redemption 2, has once again proven its legendary status by hitting a massive new sales milestone.

Even years after its initial release, fans remain utterly captivated by its sprawling world, compelling narrative, and rich detail. It seems players simply cannot put down the controller and let go of this modern masterpiece.

Sales Shockwave: 'Red Dead 2' Climbs the Ranks

Despite official news confirming a further delay to GTA 6, the outstanding performance of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 has been highlighted by its climb to become the fourth highest-selling video game ever.

During Take-Two's investor conference on 6 November, it was disclosed that the second instalment has now sold more than 79 million copies. This achievement secures its spot as the 'best-selling title in the last seven years in the US based on dollar sales', elevating the total franchise sales to 106 million.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now the 4th best selling game (beating Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) to date with over 79M copies sold to date according to the investor presentation now just released by Take-Two. pic.twitter.com/G0iiu8giIW — ben (@videotechuk_) November 6, 2025

To fully grasp the magnitude of this achievement, consider all the massive hits that have debuted in that same seven-year period — like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hogwarts Legacy, and Elden Ring — along with every other title launched over the past several decades.

Except for Minecraft (350 million units), GTA 5 (220 million units), and Wii Sports (82.9 million units), Red Dead Redemption 2 has surpassed the sales performance of every other game.

Achieving 79 million units sold now places Red Dead 2 slightly ahead of the game previously holding the fourth position, Mario Kart 8, which has an estimated 78.02 million sales. It also surpasses PUBG (75 million), The Oregon Trail (65 million), Terraria (64 million), The Witcher 3 (60 million), and the original 1985 Super Mario Bros. (58 million).

Stock Market Impact

Following the disclosure of these impressive sales figures, Take-Two's stock rose by 1.41%. This positive movement has contributed to an overall 26% improvement since the start of the year and a 29.33% increase over the last 12 months.

According to recent data, roughly 600,000 shares changed hands, which is consistent with the daily average trading volume of 1.63 million shares over the previous three months.

Wall Street's Verdict: A 'Strong Buy' Future

Market experts maintain a positive outlook regarding the future of Take-Two. The collective rating is currently a 'Strong Buy', derived from 14 endorsements to purchase the stock compared to only one suggestion to sell.

Take-Two released their Q2 FY 2026 investor report today.



Overall, net bookings significantly improved year over year. The results were strong enough for T2 to raise revenue guidance for the full FY. Despite the good news, the delay to GTA6 is undoubtedly weighing on investors,… pic.twitter.com/qG7rSrglCn — RallyCarDelta Gaming (@GameOverThirty) November 6, 2025

The anticipated price target for the company's shares is set at $284.62 (£216.76), indicating a potential increase of 20.92% from the current market value.

As the gaming sector continues to evolve, Take-Two's ability to maintain its leading market position will be closely watched by both investors and video game enthusiasts.

The Enduring Legacy

Red Dead Redemption 2's monumental sales figures are more than just a win for Rockstar and Take-Two; they are a clear testament to the game's enduring quality and the remarkable loyalty of its player base.

Few titles manage to sustain such engagement years after launch. Arthur Morgan's tragic journey through the American frontier resonates deeply, turning the game into a cultural phenomenon rather than a simple product.

Even with the anticipation building for GTA 6, players continue to saddle up and immerse themselves in the rich, melancholic beauty of the Wild West. It seems the Red Dead story is one that fans will simply never be ready to conclude.