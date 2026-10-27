MaryBeth Lewis, 69, avoided jail after pleading guilty in a surrogacy-related criminal case in Steuben County, New York, on Friday. A court official confirmed she received a one-year conditional discharge and $250 (£187) in fees and surcharges.

Separately, foster parents who raised the twins born through the arrangement have described their painful goodbye. The boy and girl had lived with the couple since November 2023. They are now with Lewis and her husband, Bob, after a judge recognised the Lewises as their legal parents.

The criminal prosecution and custody proceedings were separate, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

A judge recognised the Lewises as the twins' legal parents in October 2025, a year before the guilty plea. The children moved from their foster home more recently, although the reporting has not established their exact transfer date.

MaryBeth Lewis Avoids Jail After Three-Count Guilty Plea

At Steuben County Court in Bath, Lewis admitted three counts of attempting to offer a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Local reporting identified the offences as misdemeanours and said prosecutors dropped the remaining charges under the agreement. The conditional discharge imposed no immediate jail sentence.

The case began with a 30-count indictment in late 2023. The original charges included attempted kidnapping, forgery, criminal impersonation and perjury. Those were allegations, not convictions, and differed from the offences Lewis ultimately admitted.

Prosecutors accused her of signing her husband's name on surrogacy documents without his knowledge and impersonating him at a virtual parentage hearing.

Her lawyer previously argued that Lewis had not intended to deceive, defraud or harm her husband. According to court documents described by People, the defence said she wanted to establish legal parentage of the babies.

Bob initially raised concerns through a lawyer but later supported efforts to bring the twins into their family.

The Lewises already had 13 children before the twins' birth. Lewis previously told The New York Times she turned to surrogacy after a doctor warned that another pregnancy could endanger her life.

MaryBeth Lewis's Surrogacy Dispute Separates a Foster Family

The twins, a boy and a girl, were placed with foster parents shortly after their birth in November 2023. The couple asked to be identified as Bri and Allan to protect the children's identities. They were raising two teenagers and had welcomed foster children into their home since 2017.

Bri and Allan hoped to adopt the twins. In an interview with People, they described watching the four children form bonds through games, walks and everyday routines. Bri called the interaction 'a beautiful thing'.

The family faced separation after the parentage ruling, although the children did not leave immediately. Allan described the eventual handover as 'excruciating'.

He said the toddlers had little understanding of why they were leaving the adults who had cared for them since infancy.

Friends gathered at the foster family's home before the handover, according to the couple's account. Bri said the children's individual preferences and feelings deserved consideration.

MaryBeth Lewis Custody Proceedings Remain Separate

Officials familiar with the case confirmed to People that the twins now live with MaryBeth and Bob Lewis.

However, Steuben County Family Court records are sealed, and the precise status of the custody proceedings has not been publicly established. The reported parentage decision and Lewis's criminal plea are separate legal outcomes.

The case also prompted public reaction. Local reporting said approximately 100 supporters of the foster family gathered outside the courthouse on 23 October. Some criticised the plea agreement, although the court's decision about legal parentage belonged to separate proceedings.

For Bri and Allan, daily life has changed since the twins left. Bri described hearing their voices in her memory and feeling the house's emptiness. Allan said he still expected to see the children waiting at the window when he came home.

The couple say they are exploring their options for reconnecting with the twins, who are approaching their third birthday. No future contact arrangement has been established in the available reporting.

'If we're unable to bring them home, we need them to know that we chose them every day,' Allan said.