Natalie Harp, a special assistant and executive assistant to President Donald Trump, was filmed boarding his limousine in Washington on Monday, 26 October, and the journey preceded Trump's campaign rally in Corinth, Mississippi, ahead of the US midterm elections.

Body language commentator Judi James suggested Harp appeared more assured, despite 'still chasing to keep up with the boss'.

The footage, shared on X, showed Harp following Trump towards the armoured presidential limousine, known as the Beast. Carrying a large black bag, she entered through a rear door on the driver's side.

At Joint Base Andrews, Harp headed towards Air Force One while Trump stopped to speak with reporters. The clip offered no explanation for her place in the vehicle.

President Trump leaving the White House in motorcade accompanied by Natalie Harp and others heading to JBA Airport and then Corinth, Mississippi for a huge rally!



I am in the Press Pool accompanying @potus, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/vDRwly76FQ — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) October 26, 2026

The trip took Trump to a rally in support of Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith before the 3 November elections. Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Scott Colom in a race drawing unusually intense attention in traditionally Republican Mississippi.

For Harp, however, it was her place in Trump's car that became the story. Trump has been campaigning across several states as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress.

That seating arrangement was not a first. An Associated Press photograph taken by Julia Demaree Nikhinson on 26 June showed Harp travelling with Trump inside the Beast in Washington. The October footage offers no evidence that she had received a promotion or a new privilege.

Natalie Harp's Movements Draw Judi James's Attention

James described Harp's appearance as a 'status and power glow-up' in comments reported by The Irish Star. She highlighted the aide's plum-coloured tailoring, longer stride and apparent expectation that someone would open the car door. To James, those details suggested a more authoritative presence.

The same expert said Harp was 'still chasing to keep up with the boss' while walking alongside the president. James also described her smile as 'non-negotiable'. Such descriptions are interpretations of a brief public appearance, rather than evidence of what Harp thinks or how much authority she holds.

The question of her influence is better supported by earlier reporting on her work. In August, CNN described Harp as a key contact for allies hoping to reach Trump. Its investigation said she relayed messages, prepared social media posts and carried printed material for the president. Some aides privately questioned her access, while a White House official defended her work with colleagues.

Natalie Harp's 2023 Motorcade Story Resurfaces

CNN also reported an unusual motorcade incident outside Trump Tower in October 2023. Two people familiar with the episode said Harp climbed into the SUV's luggage compartment after a disagreement over seating. CNN said it obtained a photograph confirming her presence there, although details of the reported argument were drawn from those sources.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Trump had the White House block CNN and POLITICO from today’s assigned TV and print pool, from traveling to Mississippi.



Axios is filling in.



Meanwhile, someone spotted Natalie Harp and Walt joining Trump in the Beast. #TravelWithNatalie pic.twitter.com/BXOSgCrgkV — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 26, 2026

Harp's estranged brother, Preston, reacted to that account on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront on 18 August. He initially laughed and said he had not heard the story before. He later called the alleged behaviour 'an unhealthy obsession with someone', a personal reaction rather than a professional assessment.

Preston also recalled his sister writing letters to US presidents when she was younger. He mentioned 'George Bush' during the Iraq war but acknowledged that he had not seen the letter himself. His recollections do not independently establish her motives or knowledge of her current White House responsibilities.

White House Defends Natalie Harp's Work

The administration has defended Harp against earlier criticism. White House spokesman Davis Ingle addressed the criticism in an August statement to CNN.

He called Harp 'one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team'. The statement was made months before the latest limousine journey.

Eric Trump joined that defence after Preston's television appearance, describing Harp as 'deeply committed to my father, to her job, and to this country'. His comments were made in August, not in response to the new limousine footage.

The White House has not publicly explained who decided Harp would travel in the presidential limousine on 26 October.