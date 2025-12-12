A Catholic parish outside Boston has ignited fierce debate after replacing the traditional figures of the Nativity with an 'ICE was here' sign, prompting condemnation from both church authorities and federal immigration officials.

St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, has put secular politics at the heart of its Christmas display, drawing sharp criticism from the Archdiocese of Boston and becoming a flashpoint in ongoing disputes over immigration enforcement and the role of religious institutions in social issues.

Church Display Replaces Holy Family With Immigration Message

St. Susanna Parish erected its annual outdoor Nativity scene. But this year's display omitted the figurines of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus, instead featuring a large placard bearing the words 'ICE was here' where the Holy Family would traditionally be positioned.

Beneath it, a supplementary sign reads: 'The Holy Family is safe in our Church ... If you see ICE please call LUCE at 617-370-5023,' referring to the LUCE Immigration Justice Network of Massachusetts, an immigrant support organisation.

The substitution of sacred figures with a pointed critique of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sparked debate within the parish community and beyond. St. Susanna's pastor, Father Stephen Josoma, defended the display as a form of religious art intended to evoke reflection on the current social climate and to highlight the plight of immigrants facing detention and deportation.

Josoma said parishioners, including families from Honduras, Guatemala and Afghanistan, have expressed deep anxiety over immigration policies, shaping his decision to frame the Nativity around these fears.

Archdiocese and ICE Denounce the Message

In a formal statement, the Archdiocese of Boston called on St. Susanna to remove the politically charged display, insisting that sacred symbols should not be used for advocacy or political critique.

'The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship — not divisive political messaging,' the Archdiocese wrote, adding that canonical norms 'prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God's people.' The statement clarified that St. Susanna did not seek nor receive permission to depart from established Church practice.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese, Terrence Donilon, reiterated that images of the Christ Child and related sacred elements should solely foster faith and devotion rather than convey political statements.

The display has also drawn condemnation from ICE's Acting Director, Todd Lyons, who described the scene as 'absolutely abhorrent' and accused the sign of promoting a harmful narrative blamed for increased hostility toward immigration enforcement officials. Lyons' comments, relayed in media interviews, argued that such displays undermine public safety and misconstrue the nature of ICE operations.

Parish Defies Requests, Seeks Dialogue

Despite the Archdiocese's directive, St. Susanna's leadership has so far refused to remove the installation. Father Josoma has said he will await a meeting with Archbishop Richard G. Henning before deciding whether to alter or take down the display.

A press conference on 8 December affirmed the parish's intention to discuss the matter directly with Henning, underscoring an unresolved impasse between local clerical leadership and the metropolitan bishopric.

Supporters of the display argue that the installation remains consistent with broader Catholic teachings on compassion for migrants and refugees. They point to recent statements from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops which urge humane treatment of migrants and oppose dehumanising rhetoric — even while recognising a nation's right to enforce its borders.

The parish's defence invokes these themes to justify its focus on the lived experiences of displaced people at the heart of the Christmas narrative.

The current controversy is not the first time St. Susanna's has utilised its Nativity scene to comment on contemporary issues. In 2018, the parish garnered national attention for a Nativity installation that included Baby Jesus in a cage, protesting policies that resulted in family separations at the U.S.–Mexico border.

As Advent progresses, the fate of St. Susanna's Nativity display remains uncertain, emblematic of deeper tensions over the interplay between faith, politics and social conscience in American religious life.