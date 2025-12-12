Starbucks has reignited holiday frenzy by bringing back its viral Bearista Cold Cup after the collectible sold out nationwide within hours of its original release. The bear-shaped glass tumbler quickly became one of the most sought-after Starbucks items in years, with customers lining up before stores opened and resale prices soaring online.

The 20-ounce Bearista Cold Cup first launched as part of Starbucks' 2025 holiday merchandise collection. Despite stores receiving higher-than-usual stock, demand overwhelmed supply almost immediately, leaving many customers frustrated and empty-handed.

Now, Starbucks is offering fans another chance to secure the cup through a digital-first approach tied to its rewards ecosystem.

How Fans Can Actually Get the Bearista Cup This Time

Instead of restocking stores, Starbucks has made the Bearista Cold Cup available through its annual Starbucks for Life Merrython promotion. According to People's report on the Bearista cup's return, 17,000 cups are being distributed as prizes through the Starbucks Rewards game running from 8 December through 4 January.

The month-long promotion allows rewards members to earn plays by making purchases or completing challenges. Each week, players are entered into sweepstakes and instant-win games offering prizes that range from bonus Stars and gift cards to the coveted Bearista Cold Cup.

The approach marks a shift from traditional retail drops to a gamified release that prioritises app engagement over in-store availability.

Why Starbucks Moved the Drop Online

Starbucks' decision to reroute access through its app was not accidental. As outlined by FindArticles' breakdown of the Bearista strategy, the company has increasingly used limited-edition merchandise to drive traffic into its digital ecosystem.

With more than 34 million active Starbucks Rewards members in the US, scarcity-based promotions encourage users to open the app daily, participate in games and make repeat purchases during the peak holiday season. The Bearista Cup functions less like a standard product and more like a high-engagement prize.

Starbucks has confirmed that demand for the cup exceeded expectations, even after shipping more units than most holiday merchandise items. That surge made a traditional restock impractical.

Resale Prices and Frustration Continue

Despite the second chance, many fans remain sceptical about their odds. During the original November release, some customers claimed stores received as few as one or two cups. Others accused employees of reserving stock, although Starbucks denied those allegations.

Resale listings have since appeared on secondary markets, with some asking extreme prices that stretch into the thousands. While more affordable replicas exist online, collectors remain focused on securing the official Starbucks version.

The limited quantity available through the rewards game means many players will still miss out, reinforcing the item's scarcity appeal.

What This Says About Starbucks' Merch Strategy

The Bearista phenomenon highlights how Starbucks has transformed drinkware into a form of cultural currency. Limited supply, viral visibility and app-based access have turned cups into status items that spark queues, online debates and resale markets.

By moving the Bearista Cup into a digital game format, Starbucks gains sustained engagement even from customers who do not win. Players still earn Stars, buy seasonal drinks and remain active within the app.

As the holiday season continues, Starbucks has hinted that more exclusive merchandise releases are planned, suggesting the Bearista Cup may be only the beginning of a broader push.