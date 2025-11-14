John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship was one of WWE's most popular and viral romances. Their on screen chemistry, heated romance, and eventual engagement at WrestleMania made them a fan favourite power couple in the wrestling world. But in controversial developments, Nikki Bella has spoken out sharply against WWE RAW crowds chanting 'Cena left you,' calling the hateful sentiment 'so gross.'

Why John Cena and Nikki Bella Broke Up

John Cena and Nikki Bella first began dating in 2012, both top stars in the WWE back then at their peaks. Over the years, their love story unfolded in the ring and on reality TV especially on the shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, culminating in a massive proposal at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, when Cena proposed to Nikki in front of a roaring crowd and she said yes.

But despite their seemingly strong relationship and shared public life, the two were headed in different directions. The real reason for their split, as Nikki has revealed, boiled down to a fundamental clash which is that she wanted children and Cena reportedly did not.

In interviews, Nikki has said that even when Cena considered fatherhood, she sensed he wasn't all in, and she refused to force him into a role he didn't truly want. As she quoted a conversation she had where she was reportedly asked,

'What if (John) looks at you down the road and just regrets everything? And then you have this child and you've built this life. Is that what you want?'

Their breakup came in April 2018 just a month before they were due to marry. Cena later expressed heartbreak, admitting in an interview that it felt sudden and that he still loved her deeply. And shockingly admitted,

'I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,'

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”@JohnCena updates us on how he’s doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe — TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@JennaAndFriends) May 14, 2018

But unfortunately that was not to be as it seems like the breakup was a decision born of love, but also of conflicting dreams. As reported, they split up with respect, but recognized that their futures were simply not in sync.

'Cena Left You' Chants: Nikki Faces Backlash at WWE RAW

The controversy flared again just last week when Nikki Bella made a shocking heel turn on WWE RAW, attacking Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. As she walked up the ramp in Boston, a chant echoed through the crowd: 'Cena left you.'

“Cena left you” chants at Nikki Bella.



THIS CROWD IS DIABOLICAL 💀#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/kP4icLD15e — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) November 11, 2025

On her podcast 'The Nikki & Brie Show,' Nikki addressed the chant head on, calling it hateful and 'so gross.' Moreover, she admitted she hadn't even fully registered the crowd's taunts at the moment, being so locked into her heel persona, but later learned what people were shouting. Her sister Brie added that she, too, heard what was happening, saying how uncomfortable it felt even watching at home.

John Cena is Married Today, But Nikki is Divorced

Today, John Cena has a very different love life. He married Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, and the two seem to share a quiet, private life. Nikki Bella, meanwhile, has had an emotional and unfortunate journey it seems. After her split from Cena, she began dating her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner Artem Chigvintsev. They married in August 2022 and had a son, Matteo, born in July 2020.

However, their marriage reportedly deteriorated. In 2024, Chigvintsev was reportedly arrested on charges of domestic violence, and soon, Nikki filed for divorce. Later in 2024, they reached a settlement, agreeing to co-parent their son but with Nikki having to pay $3,500 (around £2,600) per month in child support for the care of their son, as well as a big lump sum of $200,000 (approximately £151,000) to her ex-husband as per sources. However, she remains happy in her life raising her son and continuing her WWE career as can be seen on her social media.

Cena is on his retirement tour with his last match scheduled for 13 December at Saturday Night's Main Event currently and Nikki has returned for a full time run in WWE and is now turning heel it seems. The two have been on the same shows after their break-up a few times but no interaction has been shown or reported as of yet.