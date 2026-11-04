Meghan Markle's upcoming stint on 'Junior MasterChef Australia' has already sparked organised opposition, with more than 4,300 people signing petitions calling for her removal from the 2027 series.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is facing questions over whether her high-profile presence is appropriate for a children's cooking competition, amid industry warnings that the show could turn into a celebrity-focused 'hate watch'.

Australian broadcaster Network 10 announced on 27 October that Meghan would appear as a special guest on the returning series alongside television personality Poh Ling Yeow. The duchess previously featured as a guest judge on 'MasterChef Australia' in 2026.

Production company Endemol Shine Australia made the casting announcement, describing Meghan as a passionate home cook. Since then, some viewers have voiced concern that her celebrity status could overshadow the young contestants and alter the tone of the family programme.

Meghan Markle's TV Return Risks Becoming a 'Hate Watch'

According to RadarOnline, an unnamed television industry insider fears the programme could attract viewers primarily interested in criticising Meghan. The source suggested that some audiences might tune in specifically to scrutinise her performance rather than focus on the children's cooking.

The insider also warned that the controversy surrounding Meghan could shift public attention away from the contestants, creating an unwelcome distraction for a family-oriented series.

'There is a genuine concern that next year's Junior MasterChef show could simply become a hate watch so critics can mock Meghan, rather than a cooking show. And it's correct – she is doomed to be a hate watch due to the amount of haters she has online,' the source said.

Network 10 has nonetheless expressed confidence in the casting.

In the official announcement, Meghan described the invitation as an 'easy yes', citing her enjoyment of cooking with her own children. Poh also welcomed their reunion, saying she had enjoyed working with Meghan during her previous appearance.

Meghan Markle's Casting Sparks Petitions Demanding Her Removal

A Change.org petition titled 'Remove Meghan Markle From Junior MasterChef Australia!' had attracted more than 4,300 verified signatures as of 4 November. The organiser, identified as K D, describes Meghan's appointment as 'deeply troubling' and argues that children's television personalities should reflect values of trust, integrity and positivity.

The petition questions whether Meghan is an appropriate choice to help guide young contestants, claiming her involvement could undermine the programme's family-friendly reputation.

It urges Network 10 and the producers to reconsider her appointment and choose someone whose public image, according to the organiser, better reflects the competition's educational and uplifting purpose.

A separate petition, launched by a group identifying itself as Beyond Australia, has also attracted thousands of signatures. Rather than focusing solely on Meghan's suitability for the role, the campaign raises concerns about contestants' privacy and potential exposure to unwanted international attention.

Its organisers have questioned what safeguards will protect children from online harassment and the circulation of their images alongside an internationally prominent public figure.

Neither petition establishes wrongdoing by Meghan, and there is no indication that the campaigns have altered the broadcaster's plans.

Meghan Markle's New Role Comes Amid Financial Strain Claims

The television row follows separate claims that Meghan and Prince Harry could face financial pressures as they maintain an expensive international lifestyle.

In an 30 August report, RadarOnline cited unnamed sources who claimed the Sussexes' plans to establish a home in Britain, while retaining their other properties, could increase their annual expenses.

The report, published before the couple's reported relocation to the UK in August, suggested that the potential purchase of another substantial British property could add to their financial commitments.

The sources stressed that the couple were not financially destitute. Instead, the reported concern centred on cash flow and the ongoing costs of maintaining multiple residences, private security, staff and business ventures.

One source suggested that retaining their California property while establishing another home in Britain would make dependable commercial earnings increasingly important.

RadarOnline also reported that some of the couple's media arrangements had ended or changed, potentially reducing income from previous deals.

However, the report did not provide independently verified financial records establishing that the Sussexes were experiencing financial difficulties. Their current income, expenditure and available cash remain undisclosed.

Meghan's expanding television work could provide another commercial opportunity, although her compensation for 'Junior MasterChef Australia' has not been publicly disclosed.

For now, Network 10 continues to promote the programme's planned 2027 return, with Meghan set to appear alongside Poh and its young Australian contestants.