Megan Fox and Brian Austin have begun their divorce proceedings months after calling it quits.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green on Wednesday, November 25. The actor also filed his response on the same day.

Megan's filing comes just days after she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the American Music Awards. It also comes just a few weeks after the "Transformers" alum publicly called out her estranged husband for trying to paint her as an absentee mother with his Halloween post on Instagram.

Green had shared a picture with his youngest son, Journey, dressed in Halloween costume. Fox commented: "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time." The "Beverly Hills 90210" star then deleted the picture and posted another one with Journey cropped out.

Green's response to the divorce filing suggests that he has decided to move on from his past relationship, months after he said "never say never" when a fan asked if he might ever work things out with her.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the couple has headed for divorce. Fox previously filed for divorce from Green in August 2015, but the following May, she announced her pregnancy with their third child and confirmed that they had reconciled. In April 2019, the 34-year-old officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

However, she separated from the 47-year-old just a few months after dismissing the divorce case. In the recent divorce filing, Fox mentions November 2019 as the time of their split, which has been contradicted by Green who claims they separated in March 2020.

The couple had confirmed their split in May after Fox was spotted spending time with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox also confirmed her new romance with the singer with a PDA-filled date in June.

Green and Fox started dating after they met on the set of "Hope & Faith" in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They got engaged in November 2006 after dating for about two years, but called it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010. The two share three children: sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.