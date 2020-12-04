Megan Fox is hoping for a swift divorce process from estranged husband Brian Austin Green after they have agreed on a custody plan for their children.

The "Transformers" actress is ready to move on and take things seriously with her 30-year-old beau, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker). A source claimed that she and the "Tickets To My Downfall" hitmaker are ready to take the big step and move in together.

"They are making plans for the future and want to live together," the source told People.

However, Fox wants to make sure that before this happens, she and the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum are on good terms when it comes to parenting their children. Thus, she is "taking things slowly to make sure her sons are okay."

The exes, who were married for ten years before their split, share three kids, Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River. 4. According to the source, she and Green "already agreed on a custody plan" and she hopes the divorce "will happen quickly and be uncomplicated."

Her sons have reportedly already met the singer and "are getting to know him." But Fox waited for several months before she introduced them to each other.

"Megan's sons are her number one priority," the source said.

The 34-year-old "Jennifer's Body" star filed for divorce from Green, 47, on Nov. 25, three days before she and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs). Fans spotted a new tattoo across her collarbone which read "el pistolero." In English it means "the gunman" and fans think it refers to her new man.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star is truly head over heels in love with her musician boyfriend. She once called him her "twin flame" instead of her soul mate. She explained that a "twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time." So she believes they are "two halves of the same soul."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met each other on the set of their film "Midnight In The Switchgrass." She remembered looking into his eyes and knowing right away that she was in love.