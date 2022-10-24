Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed Meghan Markle tried her best to make herself seem relatable to other people when she talked about her and Prince Harry's lifestyle in a recent magazine interview.

The Duchess of Sussex was asked about who "takes the most snack breaks" between her and her husband in her interview with Variety. Her response led to her revealing the Duke of Sussex's favourite fast food stopover and their lifestyle in the United States.

She replied, "It's funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we're a good two hours outside of it. We're commuters," she shared adding, "We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler's head. Also, my husband's favourite is In-N-Out."

Speaking of the fast-food joint, Meghan Markle said, "There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

According to Schofield, "To be fair, the author asked about snacking but the anecdote about the fast food drive-thru didn't really hit the mark."

She told the Daily Star that Meghan Markle made "an exaggerated effort to seem relatable but tends to achieve the exact opposite. As if they are blessing In-N-Out employees in Los Angeles, CA with their presence," a city which she said "also houses celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian.

Schofield claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's interview sounded like "something she would have written" for her now-defunct lifestyle blog Tig. She added that it also could have appeared in Omid Scobie's book "Finding Freedom."

She claimed, "Or even something found in the pages of 'Finding Freedom' - which Meghan initially claimed to have no association with. Thanks to court records, we later found out that was not true."

In the same interview with the magazine, Meghan Markle also talked about Queen Elizabeth II, her funeral, and her legacy. She said she was grateful to be there at the funeral to support Prince Harry. She also shared her "deep gratitude to have been able to spend time" with Her Majesty.