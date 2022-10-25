Meghan Markle is allegedly banking on her mental health struggles to earn people's sympathy and not their resentment.

The Duchess of Sussex candidly opened up about having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. She said it was a very scary constant thought and that she sought the help of "The Firm," who turned their backs on her.

Then, in the Oct. 11 episode of her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify titled "The Decoding of Crazy, she revealed how Prince Harry helped her find professional help. She shared that she was at her "worst point" when she connected with the woman referred by her husband and said, "she could hear the dire state that I was in."

However, a source claimed that Meghan Markle may have exaggerated her experiences as she is desperate to gain the public's sympathy. There is "a possibility she is using her mental health struggles of the past to turn the tide of resentment against her."

The insider told National Enquirer in its Oct. 31 issue, "Let us not forget, Meghan is an actress. We need to validate how deep and meaningful her thoughts were at the time," a source said.

Another source even accused the Duchess of Sussex of using fake or crocodile tears to earn sympathy, alleging that she can cry on demand when the need arises.

However, the insiders said that there is also a possibility that Meghan Markle told the truth about her mental health struggles. If this is the case, then it reportedly proves that she has not received proper medical help for them.

"It is certainly possible that those thoughts could return and in a worst-case scenario, she may even act on them," the source said adding that Prince Harry also plays a part in his wife's mental health struggles because he dotes on her and if he does not do as she pleases, then this could allegedly greatly affect her mood.

However, all these reports about Meghan Markle faking her mental health struggles should be taken with a grain of salt. Having suicidal thoughts is not a joking matter.