Meghan Markle topped the results of a survey conducted to find out who among the members of the British royal family is more physically attractive. Kate Middleton landed on second place.

Research conducted by health experts Stress Free Health Testing used Google search results on queries from U.K. residents related to physical attractiveness to establish the ranking. The results revealed the Duchess of Sussex is the "sexiest" with 50,000 monthly searches and 30,000 of those accounted for the search term "Meghan Markle hot." That is said to be three times more than searches for "Kate Middleton hot."

Meanwhile, searches for "Meghan Markle sexy" peaked during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. It peaked to 733 percent above the yearly average.

"Even before Meghan joined the Royal Family, she was already viewed by the public as incredibly glamorous thanks to her run on hit TV show 'Suits' which catapulted her to fame," a spokesperson for Stress Free Health Testing told the Express adding, "However, this data really emphasises Meghan's enduring power to capture the world's attention through her beauty."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has 18, 870 combined monthly searches. The term "Kate Middleton sexy" soared during her appearance on the last day of Wimbledon in July 2021. Searches subsequently rose 800 percent above the yearly average.

The late Princess Diana came in third with a total of 5,100 combined monthly searches and her son, Prince Harry, was fourth, earning him the "sexiest male royal" according to the study. The term "Prince Harry hot" has 1,310 monthly searches and "Prince Harry sexy" with 800 monthly average searches in the U.K. He has 2,100 combined monthly searches based on physical attractiveness.

The study showed that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, received the least amount of interest when it comes to physical attractiveness. She only has 40 combined monthly searches.

Another research that used social media mentions, news articles, and Internet searches about the British royal family showed Meghan Markle as the "most influential royal." She surpassed Queen Elizabeth II who came in second, Kate Middleton in third, and Prince Harry in fourth place. The result reportedly showed that the Duchess of Sussex is not only physically attractive but also "has an extraordinary influence around the world."