Meghan Markle is getting blamed for her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.'s health condition amid the news that he suffered a major stroke. He was rushed to a medical facility on the night of Monday, May 23, because he was struggling to breathe.

Pictures from TMZ showed the former Hollywood lighting director in an oxygen mask while he was being picked up by an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico and was then transported to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California.

The 77-year-old reportedly suffered a major stroke that caused him to lose his speech. He had to write down his symptoms to alert the paramedics.

Samantha Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, told the Daily Mail that their father is now recovering at an undisclosed hospital. She is asking "for privacy for the family, for his health, and wellbeing."

She said, "He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest."

Samantha did not let the opportunity pass to blame Meghan Markle for their father's ill health. She added, "It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable."

Thomas Sr. was forced to cancel his trip to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He had initially expressed his wish to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. He wanted to personally thank the Prince of Wales for walking his daughter down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. He was not able to attend the ceremony because he said he suffered two heart attacks.

Despite getting the blame for their father's health, the Duchess of Sussex still has yet to release a statement. The public is well aware by now that she and her dad are not on speaking terms after he staged paparazzi photos days before the Royal Wedding.

Thomas Sr. had gone on several TV interviews in an attempt to reach out to Meghan Markle and ask for forgiveness, but his efforts have been futile. He has yet to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet and speak to his estranged daughter again.