Meghan Markle is said to be in for an awkward sit-down with Queen Elizabeth II when she and Prince Harry return to the U.K. in September. A royal butler said they have things to discuss regarding Tom Bower's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors."

Royal experts believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will need to make time during their visit to see the Queen. They will arrive in the country on Sept. 5 and by this time, Her Majesty will reportedly already be back in Windsor Castle from her summer break in Balmoral.

But according to Prince Charles' former butler Grant Harrold, the reunion may not be a pleasant one. He pointed out that the timing of the visit came after the release of Bower's explosive book.

In it, the author looked back at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. He claimed that the Queen sighed with relief upon learning that Meghan Markle will not be joining Prince Harry in the U.K. to attend the funeral service. Bower said that Her Majesty had said, "Thank goodness Meghan isn't coming." At that time, the Duchess of Sussex was seven months pregnant with Lilibet and had been advised against traveling by her doctor.

Harrold told OK! magazine, "Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip's funeral. I don't see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it's true."

On the other hand, they both could choose not to talk about it during their meeting. Harrold said that "it's one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed." He believes that "it just won't be brought up" because Queen Elizabeth II would not talk about it too.

"The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she's not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise," he explained adding, "What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies."

It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle during their stay in the U.K. A palace source said the monarch may not have the time to see them because she has royal duties during the week that cannot be moved.