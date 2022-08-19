Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the U.K. in September for some charity visits. According to reports, they may not have time to see family but are urged to at least visit Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit. It is believed that by this time, the 96-year-old monarch will already be back in Windsor Castle from her vacation in Balmoral.

They will then head to Germany on Sept. 6 and then back to London for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the couple's trip is "carefully planned" so it would not be "too taxing" for them.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Russell Myers said there will be no fanfare during the visit. It will be business-like in nature so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be able to drop by Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II or meet up with the rest of the royals including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, Seward urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to consider seeing Her Majesty at least. She suggested that they "make peace" with the royals.

She told the Mirror, "Harry and Meghan's September trip to the UK and Europe will have been carefully planned. With Frogmore Cottage as their home base, they can bring three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet with them without too much problem."

Seward continued, "The working schedule the Sussexes have announced is not too taxing." She said that "none of this is difficult and should if they are sensible, leave space for important family matters." She suggested that the couple should find time to see Queen Elizabeth II whether "it be at Balmoral or Windsor Castle."

Seward called this "important" and that even though Queen Elizabeth II might be 96 years old and suffering from mobility problems, "she is still in charge." She said "there is no way" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would want to upset her and making the effort to travel to Scotland if the Queen is still in residence, would go down well."