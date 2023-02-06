A royal biographer claimed that Meghan Markle is not as nice as she comes out to be in public and that she has an ugly side which influenced Prince Harry.

Angela Levin, who wrote "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," slammed the Duchess of Sussex for turning the Duke of Sussex into a bad person. She said the former "Suits" actress is "not miss nice."

She told GB News, "She really isn't, and anybody who falls for that - like Harry did - is in a difficult position. I think she brings out the worst in him."

Levin added, "If that's what she wants, you'll get a surprise if you want her to be sweet, nice, and charming. She can be, but she's also got another side which is really scary."

The biographer did not expound on her statements, but she has long been very vocal about her dislike for Meghan Markle. She had previously accused her of turning Prince Harry against his family and driving him out of the U.K. to live in California.

But the Duke of Sussex has since clarified in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series that his wife should not get all the blame for them leaving their royal duties in 2020. He admitted that it was all his idea to leave London and move to the U.S.A. where he felt he could better protect his wife and their son Archie.

Levin's claims come after news that two of Archewell Foundation's top employees will be leaving their jobs. Internal content head Ben Browning and Fara Taylor, head of the Archewell Productions marketing team, will reportedly be exiting their roles.

Both "played a critical role in helping tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far" and have "exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist," said Ashley Hansen, Archewell's head of communication.

Browning and Taylor's exits also come just over a month after Mandana Deyani stepped down from her position as Archewell Foundation's boss after less than a year. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the couple "remain friends" with Deyani. There will reportedly be no replacements for the three employees.