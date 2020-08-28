Meghan Markle loves that her husband Prince Harry is a "feminist" and a "beautiful example" for their one-year-old son Archie Harrison to look up to.

In a recent Q&A session for Makers Women, an organisation focused on "accelerating the women's movement through stories of real-life experiences," Meghan Markle sat down with political activist Gloria Steinem to discuss the Women's movement, voter suppression, and the importance of voting. In one part of the video, filmed to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which granted American women the right to vote, the Duchess of Sussex gushed about her husband Prince Harry while discussing feminism with Steinem.

Meghan and Steinem were discussing that one can be "a feminist and be masculine and a guy," when Meghan gave the example of her royal husband. The former American actress revealed that the Duke of Sussex spoke to Steinem before the interview and said it was "important" for him that the author and feminist icon knew he is a feminist as well.

Recalling the interaction between him and Gloria, Meghan said: "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I'm a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.'"

"And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there's no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women," the 39-year-old added.

Steinem dubbed Harry's gesture "wonderful" and further praised the prince saying: "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son (Archie) will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing."

"Well said. I know it'll mean a lot to him when I share that," Meghan added.

The socially distanced interview took place in the yard at Harry and Meghan's new mansion in Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara. The family's two pups Guy and Pula also crashed the interview at one moment, and were featured in one of the cover pictures as well.